Governor JB Pritzker says even though Illinois is trying to lead the way on converting to a cleaner and greener economy, there is more that can, and must, be done. Pritzker joined several other governors discussing their efforts at the UN climate conference in Scotland. Pritzker says it’s important to remember that moving toward renewable energy isn’t just about protecting the environment, it’s also about economic development and job creation.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO