252 Violations Recorded During Operation Safe Stop Initiative Aimed At Enforcing Safe Driving Around School Buses

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania leaders are calling attention to an ongoing issue that can put childrens’ lives on the line — safe driving around school buses....

philadelphia.cbslocal.com

Troy Record

Record number of tickets issued in ‘Operation Hardhat’ enforcement initiative

NEW YORK — The New York State Police, the State Department of Transportation, and the Thruway Authority recently announced that State Police and local law enforcement agencies issued a record number of tickets during 2021’s “Operation Hardhat,” a joint initiative that seeks to crack down on work zone violations and highlight the importance of safe driving when encountering construction, maintenance, and emergency operations along state highways.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
actionnewsnow.com

Redding cracking down on illegal passing of stopped school buses

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department (RPD) and Shasta County Sheriffs Office have teamed up to monitor some local school bus stops make sure drivers are stopping when the bus is letting kids out. RPD told Action News Now that their recent stops are intended to educate the public...
REDDING, CA
State
Pennsylvania State
NBC12

Police stopped over 400 vehicles during traffic enforcement operation

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield say they stopped a total of 425 vehicles during a traffic enforcement operation from Oct. 31 through Nov. 6. Police also issued 489 summonses for a variety of traffic-related offenses, including speeding, reckless driving, cell phone use while driving and failure to wear a seat belt. Also, 39 pedestrian safety cards during 46 pedestrian safety talks with community members.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
cbs19news

Distracted driving enforcement initiative in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department handed out 76 tickets during its distracted driving enforcement initiative on Tuesday. Officers were on primary roadways targeting distracted driving infractions from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The police department is working to keep the roads safe. “Unfortunately, Albemarle...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
#School Buses#Safe Driving#Philadelphia#Cbs#Penndot#Operation Safe Stop
YourErie

Pa. Safety Partners announce results of ‘Operation Safe Stop 2021’

HARRISBURG — On Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Department of Education released their findings from an initiative to investigate traffic violations near schools. Operation Safe Stop, an annual school bus enforcement and education initiative was held on Oct. 20 this year. The data revealed that participating […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Operation Safe Stop 2021, PA Department of Transportation discusses school bus safety

New Cumberland, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation was joined today by the Pennsylvania State Police, The Pennsylvanian Department of Education, Lower Allen Township police, and West Shore School District transportation to talk and reinforce the importance of school transportation safety. They also highlighted the potential challenges posed by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Campaign reinforces safe driving habits among teens

EXETER TWP., Pa. — When you're a teenager, getting your driver's license is like a rite of passage. Along with the responsibility that comes with being on the road, safety is a top priority. It's something that the Highway Safety Network, the police, and State Farm teamed up to emphasize.
KIDS
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin couple opens driving school to keep kids safe on roadways

OREGON, Wis. – David Gratz, 63, is on a mission to keep Wisonsins new drivers safe. Safety first is the rule that he not only practices but he preaches. "You're not in a bubble," Gratz said. "You can be a great driver and you have to be watching out for what other students are what other drivers are doing."
WISCONSIN STATE
Temple Daily Telegram

Bartlett ISD receives Safe Routes to School funds

The Texas Transportation Commission approved more than $835,000 in federal funding for the Bartlett Elementary Safe Routes to School project — an undertaking that will add crosswalks, wheelchair-accessible ramps, and signage for crossing State Highway 95 and local streets. Bartlett ISD Superintendent Teddy Clevenger told the Telegram that the application...
BARTLETT, TX
CBS New York

Over A Dozen Caught With Weapons After State Police Stop Party Bus In Mercer County

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Over a dozen people on a party bus in New Jersey were arrested on weapons charges in October, state police say. State police say detectives learned multiple people in possession of weapons were on a party bus that would be traveling to the Trenton area via Interstate 195. Authorities stopped the bus in Hamilton Township around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 31. State police say those on board were seen trying to conceal several weapons. Detectives seized six guns, including two ghost guns, along with three high-capacity magazines, hollow-point ammunition and drugs. Fourteen people were arrested including one juvenile female. All 14 were charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, among other charges.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Indiana Gazette

Safe driving class to be held

Seniors for Safe Driving classes will be held at the Summit Church, Indiana, from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 29. The mature driver improvement course is designed to help drivers understand how aging affects driving abilities and provide insight about driving on today’s roadways. The classes are PennDOT approved, designed...
INDIANA, PA
Reading Eagle

Exeter High School students help promote teen safe-driving campaign

Students at Exeter High School took part in a traffic-safety awareness campaign funded through a State Farm Teen Traffic Safety – Survive the Drive grant. State Farm Agent Tina Saracino joined Exeter Township police and Pottsville-based Highway Safety Network on Friday to present the yard signs to the school district and speak with students about their responsibility to protect themselves, their passengers and others when behind the wheel of an automobile.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

