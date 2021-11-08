CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Rodgers respects colleague's 'right' to avoid vaccine, State Farm supports him

By Sydney Shea
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

An insurance company is standing by NFL player Aaron Rodgers to "respect his right" to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine.

State Farm will continue to support Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after he said he was allergic to the vaccine.

"One of the main docs said it's impossible for a vaccinated person to get COVID or spread COVID," Rodgers said Friday on The Pat McAfee Show . "We know now that information is totally false."

The company said each case depends on "personal circumstances."

“We don’t support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view," State Farm said. "We recognize our customers, employees, agents and brand ambassadors come from all walks of life, with differing viewpoints on many issues. Our mission at State Farm is to support safer, stronger communities. To that end, we encourage vaccinations, but respect everyone’s right to make a choice based on their personal circumstances.”

Prevea Health, a healthcare company in Wisconsin, mutually parted ways with Rodgers earlier in November.

Us Weekly

Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Supports Son Amid COVID-19 Vaccine Controversy: ‘I’m Proud of Him’

In his corner. Aaron Rodgers’ estranged dad is showing support for his son amid the controversy over the NFL quarterback’s COVID-19 vaccination status. On Thursday, November 11, Ed Rodgers, 66, told USA Today that he was “proud” of his 36-year-old son and supported his decision to seek alternative forms of treatment for the coronavirus instead of getting vaccinated.
NFL
