CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Theater chain AMC explores NFTs after big screen return boosts sales

By Nivedita Balu
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GCMYz_0cqTDGR900

Nov 8 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment's (AMC.N) chief said on Monday the theater chain was in talks with Hollywood studios to launch non-fungible tokens (NFTs), after the company handily beat estimates for quarterly revenue as moviegoers returned to the big screen.

The company, which is looking to accept bitcoin as a payment method, said it was also exploring launching its own cryptocurrency and selling its own brand of popcorn in grocery stores.

"This is the 21st century after all, and it would seem that there may be a real opportunity for AMC in these areas," CEO Adam Aron said in a post-earnings call, referring to its foray into NFTs, a type of digital asset which uses blockchain to record the ownership of items such as images and videos.

But the talks were still preliminary and there was no assurance, he said.

The world's largest movie-theater company had struggled during the pandemic as attendance came to a standstill, but rising COVID-19 vaccinations, easing curbs and new titles such as "Shang-Chi" and "Black Widow" are helping fill up cinema halls again.

Still, Aron warned of more challenges ahead and said the company needed to sell more tickets as adjusted core earnings was below pandemic levels.

AMC's shares dropped nearly 5% in extended trading, but have risen over twenty times in value so far this year, largely driven by an army of retail investors coordinating their buying on forums such as Reddit's WallStreetBets.

On a per share basis, it lost 44 cents. Analysts were expecting a 53 cents loss, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose to $763.2 million from $119.5 million, beating estimates of $708.3 million.

"However ... no one should have any illusions that there is not more challenge ahead of us still to be met. The virus continues to be with us," Aron said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
techaeris.com

You can now buy AMC theater tickets with cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency is gaining popularity, and many are pushing companies to accept it as a legitimate form of payment. A few months ago, AMC Theaters announced it would start taking cryptocurrency towards the end of 2021, and now they’ve made good on that announcement. Estimated reading time: 2 minutes. Adam Aron,...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Aron
NBC San Diego

AMC to Launch Open Captions Making Movie Theaters More Accessible

Many of us are used to seeing captions on TV or while watching movies at home, but they are not common in movie theaters. Now, AMC is changing that so that people who rely on captions can enjoy more movies. "It's about time they have this," said Cindy Farnaday. "It...
DEL MAR, CA
cryptoglobe.com

Movie Chain AMC Theaters to Add Shiba Inu ($SHIB) as a Payment Method

Leading U.S. movie theater chain AMC is reportedly working on adding the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) to its list of accepted cryptocurrencies, after the firm’s CEO published a poll on Twitter that saw the SHIBAarmy rally in favor of it. As CryptoGlobe reported, AMC added bitcoin payments for...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theater Company#Amc Entertainment#Blockchain#Thomson Reuters#Ibes#Refinitiv
Deadline

AMC Entertainment Sees Q3 Sales Surge, Losses Narrow Amid Theatrical Recovery; CEO Says Chain Welcomed 40M Moviegoers Globally

AMC Entertainment saw revenue jump to $763 million last quarter, beating Wall Street forecasts on a strong movie slate and accelerating theatrical recovery. Adjusted EPS losses of 44 cents a share shrank from a loss of $8.41 a year ago. Analysts had anticipated sales of $708 million with an EPS loss of 53 cents. As of quarter’s end on September 30, AMC operated 596 domestic theatres and 351 internationally. Substantially all of them were open for the entirety of the third quarter. Some 40 million moviegoers attended during the quarter. Aron said the world’s largest chain is also encouraged by the results from...
RETAIL
Reuters

Theater chain AMC beats quarterly revenue estimates

Nov 8 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc on Monday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, as movie buffs returned to theaters for new releases such as “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Black Widow”. Revenue at the company, one of the “meme stocks” that has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Food & Wine

AMC Will Start Selling Its Popcorn Outside of Theaters

Recently, AMC has faced more twists and turns than a suspense thriller. For years, skeptics have wondered whether technology like home theater systems and streaming services would undermine the entire cinema industry. And yet, movie theaters widely prevailed... that is, until the COVID-19 pandemic. Shuttered theaters sunk AMC's value to an all-time low… that is, until online investors turned the company into a meme stock, propelling shares to a record high. It may have been a smart investment: As life has crept back toward normal, theatergoers have returned. Over Labor Day weekend, for the first time, AMC attendance topped pre-pandemic levels.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Movies
FOXBusiness

AMC revenue jumps as movie theater chain welcomes back 40M visitors in third quarter

AMC Entertainment chairman and CEO Adam Aron says the movie theater chain welcomed back approximately 40 million visitors in the U.S., Europe and Middle East in the third quarter thanks to an "increasingly appealing film slate", rising COVID-19 vaccinations, a commitment to robust health and safety protocols and "greatly increased marketing activity."
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Disney+ Day brings four surprise screenings to AMC theaters for $5 each

The Disney+ marketing train chugs on this week with Disney+ Day on Friday, November 12. There’s a lot going on come Friday, including the streaming service’s launch in South Korea and Taiwan, the Disney+ premier of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Home Sweet Home, and Olaf Presents, and a new short from The Simpsons.
MOVIES
theticker.org

AMC Theaters bring open captions to cinemas nationwide

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. announced 240 of its nationwide locations will support open captioning in a press release on Oct 15. Over 100 markets with at least two theaters will offer showtimes with open captions for all newly released films. However, as open caption screenings will be limited, most screenings will be offering closed captioning and assisted listening devices will continue to be available, according to AMC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

On Disney Plus Day, Netflix Becomes More Valuable Than Disney

Disney and Netflix are very different companies, with very different investor bases, but they’re head-to-head competitors in the streaming wars. And on Friday, Netflix’s market valuation climbed above Disney’s for the first time in about a year — ironically, coming on “Disney Plus Day,” the Mouse House’s company-wide marketing event designed to punch up excitement and subscriber signups for the two-year-old streaming service. Netflix shares closed up 3.8% in regular trading Friday, giving it a market capitalization of $302.4 billion. Year to date, the streamer’s stock price is up more than 29%. Disney shares fell 1.5%, yielding a market cap of $290...
TV & VIDEOS
Reuters

Reuters

223K+
Followers
238K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy