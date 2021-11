At the end of Odell Beckham Jr’s extremely short free-agency time period, it had become increasingly clear that Beckham Jr. was down to two teams. Those teams were the team he went to (obviously) the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers. While Beckham may have had a soft spot in his heart for Green Bay and a strong urge for playing with superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers, it was the Rams that ultimately won out in the nid for his services, and Green Bay is left sitting in the dust. Don’t tell that to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, however, as he seems to have moved on faster than you can say O-B-J.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO