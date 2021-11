The Green Bay Packers may have lost on Sunday, but perspective is important. Not only are the Packers 7-2, they have more wins than the rest of the NFC North combined through the first nine weeks of the season. They currently hold the No. 2 seed in the NFC if the playoffs started right now, and they hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Arizona Cardinals, the only one-loss team remaining in the NFC.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO