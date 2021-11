The Broncos and their defense walked into Dallas and held the ball for twice as long as the Cowboys did, racked up four sacks, seven pass breakups , and humbled what was supposed to be one of the best offenses in the league. While Denver didn’t run anything revolutionary, they continued to adapt through the game and pivot as Dallas tried to get things going on offense. Of course, they were also helped by a couple drops and terrible throws by Dak Prescott, but the fact remains that Dallas didn’t score until there was under six minutes to go in the game.

