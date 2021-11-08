Paralympic Games wheelchair tennis champ Nick Taylor retires

In 1965 Sandy Koufax famously put his faith before his sport. He made it clear that if his turn in the rotation to pitch during the World Series fell on Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, then he would have to sit the game out. As it happened the boy from Bensonhurst did not have to pitch because his club didn’t force the issue. Since then, Koufax’s story has become folklore to American Jews, the kid who refused to back down when facing the choice between the game that made his name and fame and his religion.

