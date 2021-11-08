CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Paralympic Games wheelchair tennis champ Nick Taylor retires

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Three-time Paralympic wheelchair tennis champion medalist Nick Taylor has announced his retirement. Taylor, an American who turns 42 this week, won 11 Grand...

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Top wheelchair tennis athletes compete for season-end championship

ORLANDO, Fla. - Top-ranked American woman Dana Mathewson is happy tennis tournaments are back in full swing. "It’s great to just have tournaments come back again. As a tennis player, we’re used to being on the road and competing all the time, so it felt weird to have really long training blocks," Mathewson said.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Kansas State
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Sports
keysweekly.com

’Canes volleyball sends retiring coach out as district champ

A Coral Shores volleyball season chock full of tough opponents proved beneficial for Kathy Ets-Hokin’s team. Despite losses to larger schools, the Hurricanes’ season saw success with the securing of the No. 1 seed and the hoisting of a trophy. “I told the girls not to worry about the record....
VOLLEYBALL
eastcentralreporter.com

Olney tennis player Jacob Taylor ranks in Boys’ 18 bracket in week ending May 15

Olney tennis player Jacob Taylor is ranked 2,020th in the junior Boys’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending May 15. They had 240 total points, split between 240 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent of singles points and 15 percent of doubles points plus any bonus points earned.
OLNEY, IL
wtaq.com

Tennis-Greek Tsitsipas retires in Paris with arm issue

PARIS (Reuters) – World number three Stefanos Tsitsipas retired from his second-round match at the Paris Masters against Australian Alexei Popyrin on Wednesday with what appeared to be a right arm injury. The 23-year-old Greek was trailing 4-2 during the first set when he called the trainer on court before...
TENNIS
abc10.com

Tokyo Paralympics gold medalist wins NYC Marathon men's wheelchair race again

Marcel Hug of Switzerland has won the New York City Marathon men's wheelchair race for the fourth time, pulling away from the field early for his first title since 2017. The 35-year-old added yet another prize to a remarkable year that included four gold medals at the Tokyo Paralympics, including in the marathon. He also won the Boston Marathon last month.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralympic Games#Wheelchair Tennis#Ap#American#Paris Paralympics
powdersvillepatriotathletics.com

Tennis – Region Champs

Powdersville Lady Patriots tennis finished their season last week in Round 3 of the playoffs falling to Chapman 1-5. Naiya Patel won in singles. The Patriots fought hard and had a great season finishing as Region champs! Way to go Patriots- we are proud of you!
TENNIS
longisland.com

LI Ping Pong Champ Who Chose Religion Over Competition to Hold Table Tennis Seminars

In 1965 Sandy Koufax famously put his faith before his sport. He made it clear that if his turn in the rotation to pitch during the World Series fell on Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, then he would have to sit the game out. As it happened the boy from Bensonhurst did not have to pitch because his club didn’t force the issue. Since then, Koufax’s story has become folklore to American Jews, the kid who refused to back down when facing the choice between the game that made his name and fame and his religion.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
The Saginaw News

Defending Dow Tennis Classic champs continue pace for second title

A pair of defending Dow Tennis Classic champions continue to steamroll through the tournament, hoping to add another title to their resumes. Madison Brengle, the 2018 champion, and Caty McNally, the 2019 champion, claimed quarterfinal victories Friday, advancing to Saturday’s semifinals at the Greater Midland Tennis Center. McNally, 19, upset...
MIDLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Republic

Prep girls tennis: Armijo’s Wan sisters ‘repeat’ as SJS doubles champs

ROSEVILLE — After missing out on a chance to defend their 2019 Sac-Joaquin Section Division II girls tennis doubles title last season because of Covid-19, sisters Faustina and Flora Wan of Armijo High retained their championship in spectacular fashion at Johnson Racquet Club, Friday and Saturday. The top-seeded Wans, who...
ROSEVILLE, CA
fox13news.com

WWAR hosts wheelchair flag football game

Former Bucs player Mike Alstott played a friendly game of flag football with those who served our country. It's all part of the Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch, a group that extends tons of resources to the heroes who have made major sacrifices.
SPORTS
International Business Times

Wheelchair Tennis Golden Great Alcott To Retire At Aussie Open

Wheelchair great Dylan Alcott on Tuesday announced he would retire at the Australian Open in January, fresh off becoming the first man to win a tennis "Golden Slam". The 30-year-old Australian, the most successful quad tennis player in history, with 15 Grand Slam singles and eight doubles titles, said he would compete for the last time at Melbourne Park in the opening Grand Slam of 2022.
TENNIS
SkySports

Dylan Alcott: Wheelchair tennis world No 1 to retire after Australian Open

The 30-year-old from Melbourne will look to go out on a high after having completed the "Golden Slam" in 2021, winning all four of the quad singles titles at the Grand Slams and a second successive Paralympics gold at Tokyo. Stay updated with the latest scores I results. "This is...
TENNIS
SPORTbible

Aussie Legend Dylan Alcott Announces His Retirement From Tennis

Dylan Alcott has announced that he will retire from professional tennis after the Australian Open at the start of 2022. The 30-year-old is one of Australia's favourite athletes of all-time, not just for his incredible ability on the court, but also for his spirit off it. Now, after a decorated...
TENNIS
soundersfc.com

Taylor Mueller Announces Retirement From Professional Soccer

Tacoma Defiance defender Taylor Mueller today announced his retirement from professional soccer. The 33-year-old finishes a 10-year playing career in the United Soccer League Championship with Charleston Battery and Tacoma Defiance. “I cannot say enough about how grateful I am to close my career out with the experiences I have...
MLS
coronadonewsca.com

CHS Grad Christopher Clarey Covers The Game Of Tennis

Christopher Clarey has covered the game of tennis worldwide as a correspondent for the New York Times for over 30 years. Now this Coronado High School athlete and scholar has written a book entitled “The Master: The Long Run and Beautiful Game of Roger Federer” dedicated to one of the greatest tennis players of our time.
CORONADO, CA
CBS Boston

Tatyana McFadden, Other Boston Marathon Wheelchair Champs Complete 6 World Majors In 9 Weeks

BOSTON (CBS) — Three Boston Marathon winners have completed the six Abbott World Marathon Majors. Tatyana McFadden, Daniel Romanchuk, and Marcel Hug all finished strong at the New York City Marathon on Saturday. “The three of us combined 6 Abbott World Marathon Majors major marathons (including 2 in 24 hours-Chicago and Boston) in 9 weeks with 17 podium finishes,” McFadden shared on Facebook. Most recently, Hug won the 2021 Boston Marathon, Romanchuk won Boston in 2019, and McFadden won Boston in 2018. The Abbott World Marathon Majors is made up of Chicago, London, Berlin, Tokyo, New York, and Boston. Marblehead native and marathon-runner Shalane Flanagan also completed her quest to run six World Marathon Majors in 42 days.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy