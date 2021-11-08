CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

US Forecast

Jacksonville Journal Courier
 6 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;59;35;57;43;Partly sunny;SSW;4;82%;55%;2. Albuquerque, NM;71;45;69;44;Partial sunshine;N;4;24%;0%;4. Anchorage, AK;29;18;25;17;Clouding up, cold;E;4;66%;3%;1. Asheville, NC;69;38;74;41;Sunny and warm;NW;4;46%;5%;3. Atlanta, GA;73;41;74;45;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;4;47%;2%;4. Atlantic City, NJ;65;46;65;54;Plenty of sun;W;7;66%;5%;3. Austin, TX;77;57;78;61;Clouds and...

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘November witch’ to hit northern US in chaotic double storm forecast

Two powerful storm systems are walloping parts of the nation’s northern tier and are expected to cause serious disruptions and travel headaches through Friday. A concentrated strip of deep atmospheric moisture, known as an atmospheric river, is blasting the Pacific Northwest with heavy rain and mountain snow. And, in the Upper Midwest, an intensifying, windy storm, sometimes referred to as a “November witch,” is unleashing pasty, wind-whipped snow in northern and western Minnesota and the eastern Dakotas.
ENVIRONMENT
Jacksonville Journal Courier

The Nation's Weather

Colder air will allow rain showers to mix with snow across. the Great Lakes and interior Northeast tomorrow. Only rain. will fall farther to the east, but gusty winds and small. hail can accompany some of the heavier downpours in western. Massachusetts, western Connecticut, southeastern New York. and northern New...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Mountain Snow Arrives Tuesday, Small Chance For A Rain-Snow Mix In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A new storm will impact Colorado sometime on Tuesday of this week. It’s currently located over the central part of the Pacific Ocean. Ahead of this storm Colorado will remain unusually warm for this time of the year. Highs on Sunday will be in the 50s and 60s for most of the state with some 40s above 10,000 feet. It will get even warmer on Monday with some places getting close to the daily record, including Denver. We’ll see a variety of temperatures on Tuesday with the warmest weather ahead of the cold front on the eastern plains. By Wednesday most all locations will be much colder, with temperatures in Denver struggling to reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. Snow is expected in the mountains on Tuesday with a few inches possible, especially on peaks north of Highway 50. A rain-snow mix is possible in Denver sometime after sunset on Tuesday. If any precipitation develops it could linger into the early morning hours on Wednesday. Denver has yet to record the first official snow of the season. For that to happen we’ll need a tenth of an inch or more to accumulate at Denver International Airport with this storm.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#City Town#State#Uv#Ga#Md#Wsw#Billings#Mt#Wnw#Al#Sse#Boise#Ma#Ene#Sc
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Beloved 'Dolphin Tale' star Winter dies at Florida aquarium

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — A prosthetic-tailed dolphin named Winter that starred in the “Dolphin Tale” movies died Thursday evening at a Florida aquarium despite life-saving efforts to treat a gastrointestinal abnormality, aquarium officials said. The 16-year-old female bottlenose dolphin died while being held by animal care experts who were preparing...
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Journal Courier

1969 heist solved after man's 'unassuming' life in hiding

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Before Thomas Randele sold luxury cars and taught golf in suburban Boston, before he got married and had a family, federal marshals say he was Theodore John Conrad, who pulled off one of the biggest bank robberies in Cleveland’s history. The suspect’s disappearance was a mystery that lasted 52 years – a few months longer than he did.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy