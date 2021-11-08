CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Nation Launching Fund For Astroworld Attendees' Medical Expenses

By Ethan Millman
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree days after a crowd rush left eight people dead and hundreds more injured at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Fest in Houston, the festival’s promoters Live Nation and ScoreMore said on Monday that they’re providing mental health counseling resources to attendees and are developing a health fund to go toward medical...

www.sfgate.com

Click2Houston.com

Grandmother who attended Astroworld Festival says she bought ‘death ticket’

HOUSTON – One by one, they shared their experiences, or “nightmares,” as they called them. Plaintiffs represented by powerhouse attorneys Benjamin Crump and Alex Hilliard stood in front of the Harris County Civil Courthouse Friday morning detailing what happened on Nov. 5, the day that an iconic Houston staple -- Astroworld -- would be linked forever to a mass casualty tied to megastars.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Attendees at deadly Astroworld festival describe chaos at event

HOUSTON — Concertgoers at Friday night’s deadly Astroworld music festival described a chaotic scene that led to eight people being killed at the two-day event in Houston. More than two dozen people were taken to area hospitals and at least 300 people were treated at the scene of the concert, which featured rapper Travis Scott. Officials declared a “mass casualty event” outside NRG Park, the Houston Chronicle reported. The crowd surged toward the stage just after 9 p.m., overwhelming security forces, the newspaper reported.
Variety

Live Nation Stock Slides After Deaths at Travis Scott Astroworld Concert

UPDATED: Shares of Live Nation Entertainment fell as much as 8% in early trading Monday, coming after a crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston last Friday night left eight people dead and hundreds injured. Live Nation was the promoter for Astroworld, which drew 50,000 people to Houston’s NRG Park for rapper Scott’s headline act and performances from artists including SZA, Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch. Live Nation’s stock was down 3.1% Monday to $119.93 per share as of noon ET, recovering slightly after a bigger drop at market open. The stock dip comes after Live Nation shares hit all-time...
Deadline

Astroworld Tragedy Triggers Lawsuit Against Travis Scott, Drake & Live Nation

In the first of what promises to be many lawsuits connected to the Astroworld Festival tragedy, a Texas man is suing festival backer Travis Scott, recording artist Drake, and show producer Live Nation. Kristian Paredes, 23, from Austin, Texas, filed the complaint, as reported by DailyMail.com Sunday. The suit accuses the rappers, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. and Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation of negligence. He is represented by attorney Thomas J. Henry. The suit asks for more than a million dollars and claims the rappers “incited the crowd” into actions that left him “severely injured.” Eight people have been confirmed dead and hundreds reported injured from a crushing stampede at the Friday night show. Travis Scott was on stage when the surge happened, joined by Drake. The suit contends the two continued to perform as the crowd grew increasingly out of control. Paredes claims he was in front of the general admission section, with a metal barrier separating him from the VIP section. Paredes claims he suffered bodily injuries in the mayhem. He also is seeking medical expenses.
rolling out

Live Nation sets up medical fund for injured Travis Scott concertgoers

As the fallout from Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival continues to mount, a health fund is being established to help the victims. As previously reported, eight deaths were confirmed after a crowd at Scott’s show rushed the stage, leaving hordes of people crushed and unable to breathe. About 50,000 people attended the sold-out event at NRG Park, the stadium complex that includes the Astrodome and the NRG Stadium when the incident occurred on Friday, Nov.6.
The Independent

Astroworld: Everything we know about lawsuits facing Travis Scott and Live Nation

Rapper Travis Scott and the organisers of Astroworld are now being sued in hundreds of lawsuits brought by the families of victims and concertgoers injured at the fatal concert.Nine people died on Friday night and hundreds more were injured after the crowd surged towards the stage on the first night of Travis Scott’s two-day festival in Houston, Texas. At least 50,000 people attended the event and there have been reports that people hopped turnstiles and fences to get into the sold-out festival without tickets. There have now been at least 140 lawsuits filed against the organisers, with 50 already...
TMZ.com

Astroworld Festival, Live Nation Sought to Protect Itself from Lawsuits

Scores of lawsuits are sure to be filed in the coming weeks over the Astroworld Fest tragedy -- but would-be plaintiffs could hit a legal snag over something on the Live Nation website. We're talking about liability here ... and whether Live Nation -- the promoter of Travis Scott's event...
FOXBusiness

Astroworld tragedy highlights Live Nation's lawsuit-ridden history

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. has again come under scrutiny after a Travis Scott concert on Nov. 5 at the Astroworld music festival in Houston left at least eight people dead. Authorities have said 50,000 people attended the event in Houston, Texas. Over 300 people were treated at a field hospital...
HOUSTON, TX
NME

Astroworld attendees return to festival site to mourn victims

Music fans who attended the tragic Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas on Friday (November 5) returned to the festival site yesterday (November 7) to pay their respects to those who died. During a headline set from Travis Scott – who organised the festival – a “mass-casualty” crowd crush occured, leaving...
foxla.com

Travis Scott will cover Astroworld victims' funeral expenses, offer therapy to festival attendees

HOUSTON - Travis Scott will cover funeral expenses for the victims of the 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy, Fox News can confirm. The rapper, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster, announced in a press release Monday that he is working with law enforcement and investigators to "respectfully and appropriately" contact the families of the victims so that he can do everything in his power to assist those affected "throughout their grieving and recovery process.
wwno.org

Live Nation, a company behind Astroworld, has a long history of safety violations

Rapper Travis Scott was the most recognizable figure associated with Astroworld, the Houston music festival that ended in tragedy Friday evening when eight people died and hundreds more were injured. Also among the event organizers, however, was the conglomerate Live Nation, the world's largest live-events company — and one that has already been linked to hundreds of deaths and injuries in the past 15 years.
NME

Live Nation to launch NFT ticket stubs

Live Nation has unveiled plans to launch an “industry-first” set of NFTs based on digital ticket stubs for its upcoming shows. The non-fungible tokens, dubbed Live Stubs, will be minted in collaboration with the artists whose shows the tickets are purchased for. Each one will match the section, row and seat of the ticket it’s linked to, and will be included free with every ticket purchased for select Live Nation tours in North America.
AFP

'Death ticket': more lawsuits filed over Travis Scott concert

Prominent US attorney Ben Crump announced the filing on Friday of dozens more lawsuits on behalf of people who attended the disastrous Travis Scott concert, including a woman who said she didn't know she was buying a "death ticket." "Never know that you will buy a ticket and it will be your death ticket," Daughtery said.
mesquite-news.com

Astroworld attendee, student shares perspective on tragic night

Jason Rivera, a Texas A&M University-San Antonio business management freshman, said he knew what he was in for when he purchased a ticket to attend the Astroworld Festival featuring rapper Travis Scott. He attended the event with four friends. Rivera said this was his first concert ever and he was...
Ok Magazine

Travis Scott Spotted Pacing Outside His $14 Million Houston Mansion As Rapper Reportedly Stands To Lose Billions In Astroworld Lawsuits

Travis Scott was spotted for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy that left nine dead, many more injured and the rapper facing an avalanche of lawsuits. The 30-year-old was snapped outside his $14 million mansion in Houston, Texas, in photos obtained by Daily Mail. He has reportedly been hiding out in the over 12,000-square-foot home with his baby mama Kylie Jenner since the horrific ordeal last week.
The Independent

Horror video shows Astroworld festival-goers piled on each other as they scream for help

A horrifying video has surfaced of festival-goers piled on top of each other screaming for help while Travis Scott continued to perform on stage at the doomed Astroworld Festival on Friday night. The TikTok video, posted by @dieghtx30 and captioned “My Astroworld Experience”, appears to show the unconscious bodies of victims in a heap on the ground while others are seen desperately struggling to stay on their feet amid the deadly crush.Harrowing screams are heard coming from those in the crowd while shouts of “help” and “somebody’s going to die” ring out.The footage is one of many videos and...
houstonpublicmedia.org

Astroworld left behind trauma and grief for attendees and beyond

Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. Houston continues to heal from the events of last Friday's Astroworld Festival. Trauma comes in many forms. The full extent of...
