CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Situation 805: “Despite my daughter’s beauty she’s very insecure and her new “friend” seems to be taking advantage of it”

By swalter
957thebeatfm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning guys. Here’s my situation. I have 5 adult children who are all married except for the youngest who is my only daughter. I know every mother sees their kids as beautiful and I am not the exception, I was blessed with a beautiful daughter that will be turning 25...

www.957thebeatfm.com

Comments / 6

Constance Mack
5d ago

Right or wrong, she doesn't see it the way you do!! Nothing you say will change her decision to be with him, if he is her choice!! She's grown up now, and has to make her own decisions, good or bad!!! 🤔🙄🥴

Reply
4
Related
Daily Mail

Mother-of-EIGHT who refuses to buy her children ANY Christmas gifts hits back at critics who branded her 'cold' - insisting her kids are happier than ever with their frugal holiday (which saves her $700 a year)

A mother-of-eight who refuses to buy her children any Christmas gifts has hit back at critics who branded her 'cold' - insisting that her family's frugal festivities have made her kids happier than ever, while helping her to save $700 a year. Decluttering coach Angie Wipf, 35, from Alberta, Canada,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insecure
recordargusnews.com

Mom blabs daughter’s secret to friends, father

DEAR HARRIETTE: I’m a 30-year-old woman who has a great relationship with both of my parents. I recently confided in my mother about something that I wasn’t ready to tell my dad. Earlier this week, I found out that my mother spilled my secret to not only my father, but also to a few of her close friends whom I […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
InspireMore

‘I’m pregnant,’ trembled out of my mouth. I was 16. My mom told me to move out.’: Teen mom works 3 jobs to make ends meet, graduates nursing school with honors

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “At 16 I sat on my bed crying to my sister with a positive pregnancy test in hand. I had been with a boy on and off for a year, I was young and in love. That day, I became a statistic. This was not something I was prepared for. I planned on going away to college and doing stuff normal teenagers do. I realized at that very second my whole life was about to change. I cried for hours on hours. My little sister held my hand and kept telling me it was going to be okay. When I could barely breathe, she squeezed tighter reassuring me I could do it, that I helped raise her and she believed in me. My mom walked in the room and knew something was wrong. The words, ‘I’m pregnant’ trembled out of my mouth. She looked at me with disappointment and shame. I felt my heart sink into the floor. My step dad then came into the room screaming and told me I had to get an abortion and did not have a choice because I was under 18. I knew that this was not true and I knew I could make my own choice. I made the conscious decision to keep the baby. When I went to my first ultrasound and I heard the heartbeat, I knew this was the right choice for me.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Slate

I’m So Ashamed of How I Feel About My Son

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My 18-year-old-son Chad’s depression is becoming overwhelming and exhausting for me. My son is amazing, intelligent, and bright. Growing up he always had a lot of energy, was optimistic, enthusiastic…etc. He was diagnosed with ADHD and dyslexia around third grade. He thrived both academically and socially despite that. Right around the time high school started he started getting depressed.
KIDS
Parents Magazine

Mom Asks Reddit if She's Wrong For Faking to Be Asleep to Force Her Husband to Take Care of the Baby

It's 1000 percent possible that nightly wake-ups and feedings are the worst part of the newborn stage. (Not that sleep regression is welcome at any stage of development.) The reason for those nightly disruptions varies. But the exhaustion of waking up to support your child when all you want is a good night's rest can awaken the beast in any parent.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Mom shares heartbreaking photo of her 10-year-old son in TEARS after school bullies told him his Tony Stark Halloween costume was 'stupid': 'Kids need to understand that words HURT'

A 10-year-old boy who was mocked for his Tony Stark costume has captured hearts around the world after he decided to ignore the bullies and wear the outfit to his school's Halloween party. Jill Struckman, 45, from Missouri, took to Facebook last week to share photos of her son Evan...
KIDS
Parents Magazine

Dad Pays Son for Chores His Stepmom Secretly Gave Him And Redditors Are On His Side

Couple disagreements are expected, but one dad thinks his wife may have taken it too far and took to Reddit to let out his frustration. The OP, AshGardGrade, posted a recent argument between his wife and himself regarding their children and chores. Right off the bat, AshGardGrade is quick to specify that they share two daughters together and his son (her stepson). The family has a "very specific chore schedule" that gives each family member time to do chores, homework, sports, and family and friend time.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy