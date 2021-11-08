CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, NY

Washington County COVID update for Nov. 8

 6 days ago

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Washington County Public Health confirmed 49 new active COVID-19 cases on Monday, as well as 69 recoveries. As of Monday, Washington County was monitoring a total of 336 active cases.

The county has 19 current hospitalizations. Four of those are new as of Monday.

Washington County confirmed 119 cases over the weekend. The county has traced 53 cases with connections to previous cases. 36 cases have not had their points of origin identified as of yet.

Of Monday’s new cases, 21 were among residents who had already been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The county has various vaccine clinics scheduled for November, including first and booster doses. Advance registration at all clinics is required for booster doses.

Upcoming clinics include 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10 at Granville Central School; 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at Washington County’s Burgoyne Avenue campus in Fort Edward; and 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 at Argyle Central School.

