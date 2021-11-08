Detroit Lions Will Likely Not Claim WR Odell Beckham Jr.

When news broke that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was on the outs with the Cleveland Browns, many wondered where his next landing place would be. As is custom, he was set to hit the waiver wire.

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions sat with the first choice on the waiver wire, holding the top spot because of holding the worst record in the league after nine weeks. However, Campbell told the media Monday that the Lions will not claim, nor pursue Beckham when he officially hits waivers.

“No,” said Campbell, plainly, when asked whether the team would pursue the three-time Pro Bowler.

Any decision on the contrary would have made little sense, as Beckham and the Browns restructured his contract. As it stands, the receiver is scheduled to become a free agent at season’s end, contrasting with the original plan that had two more years left on his deal. A significant portion of his contract has been converted into a roster bonus.

The Lions were not among the teams that would have had the cap space to make the move, and are not a contender in any shape or form. Those in Beckham’s camp have made it clear that he wants to play for a team capable of a playoff run.

He wouldn't have found that in Detroit.

Campbell said he and general manager Brad Holmes did discuss Beckham, as they do with every player who becomes available during the season.

“Brad and I talk about everything,” Campbell said. “He was no different. I would leave it at that. Our ears and our eyes are open to everything. And, if there’s a certain way to make things work, we’d be open for just about any player, if it made sense.”

It's on to the remaining nine games of the 2021 season for the Detroit Lions and their coaching staff.

As the Lions return from their bye week, the unit could get left tackle Taylor Decker back. Campbell said the tentative plan is for Decker to practice on Wednesday and to evaluate how he does from there.

Should Decker play, it would be his first game of the season – meaning rookie Penei Sewell would have to shift to right tackle for the first time in his career.

Campbell has little concern about his rookie switching sides of the field as he prepares to play Pittsburgh.

“I think he’ll go over there and won’t miss a beat,” Campbell said. “It’ll be a little odd, but I also know he’s got enough reps over there, and look, he’s a damn good athlete and a professional. And, he wants to win, he wants to win his reps. So, he’ll go over there and do just fine.”

The Lions’ first-year head man believes that comfort can play a big role in having the confidence to switch sides on the offensive line.

“I don’t think so,” Campbell said. “Really, I go back to this; It’s different playing tackle, but I know plenty of people that have played left-handed and right-handed stance. I mean tight ends do it for years. Now, they’re not tackles, I get it. But, same token, you get comfortable with it.”

Notes

Campbell noted the decision to waive wideout Tyrell Williams was made, since there was the belief that nothing was going to happen for the veteran wide receiver this season.

Prior to his injury, backup quarterback Tim Boyle was in the lead to be the backup over David Blough. For him to reclaim the backup position, he must demonstrate a comfort level under center.

Campbell had no response for a reporter's question regarding whether the organization did or did not send scouts to the Liberty-Ole Miss game over the weekend. He indicated the college game was the furthest thing from his mind at this point in time in the season.