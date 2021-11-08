CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Selling Sunset’ Spinoff ‘Selling the OC’: Everything We Know

By Sarah Hearon
 6 days ago
NETFLIX

New cameras will be rolling in the OC as the Selling Sunset universe continues to grow. Production on Selling the OC, the second real estate spinoff following the success of the Netflix reality series, is underway.

Selling Sunset, which stars Jason and Brett Oppenheimand the agents at the Oppenheim Group — including Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, Maya Vander, Amanza Smith and Davina Potratz — premiered in 2019. Following the success of the series, which debuts season 4 on November 24, Netflix ordered Selling Tampa from creator and producer Adam DiVello.

The Florida-based series will feature the women behind Allure Realty, including owner Sharelle Rosado. The Orange County show, meanwhile, will have more familiar faces as Jason leads the Oppenheim Group’s new office in Newport Beach.

“So excited for the new show!” he wrote in November 2021 via Instagram.

It’s too early to tell whether more members of the OG cast will appear on Selling the OC, but many fans speculated that Heather will be featured as she resides in Orange County with now-husband Tarek El Moussa and is listed as a Newport Beach agent on the Oppenheim Group’s website. Variety, however, reports that Heather is not leaving the original series for the spinoff.

It’s also possible that fans could see Chrishell on both shows as she is dating Jason. Us Weekly confirmed in July that the soap opera star’s friendship with her boss turned romantic following her divorce from Justin Hartley and brief romance with Dancing With the StarsKeo Motsepe.

“Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship,” Jason told Us at the time. “I care about her deeply and we’re very happy together.”

While it’s unclear whether the Los Angeles agents will film in the OC, Variety revealed three names set to star on the new series: Alexandra Hall, Austin Victoria and Brandi Marshall.

