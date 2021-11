ABILENE, Texas — On Friday, Dec. 3, the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council will host its third annual Christmas in the Garden: Family Fun on the Farm. The event will take place in the Adamson-Spalding Storybook Garden, on the lawn of the Abilene Convention Center, and feature the May Farm petting zoo, live entertainment and farm-themed crafts and food.

