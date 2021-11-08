CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peloton finally lets you pause for a breather without wrecking your workout

By Chris Smith
 6 days ago
Peloton’s whole deal is that ‘go-on-keep-pushing-power-through’ boot camp thing that’s such a turn off for everyone but the company’s legions of pedal worshippers.

However, at least the company is now letting static cyclists pause their workouts and come back to them when they’ve grabbed a drink, answered the door, visited the loo, or anything else that doesn’t involve cranking down like their lives depended on it.

It’s been a startling omission for so long that many wondered whether it might ever be a possibility to catch your breath and jump off the bike without skewing your stats.

Of course, this will only apply to On Demand classes for the Peloton Bike and Bike Plus. The company says it is “working hard” to bring the tech to the Tread treadmill.

“Picture this,” the company says in a blog post. “You’ve been wanting to take this class all week. From the music to the instructor, it’s absolutely perfect. All of a sudden, a cry comes from the kid’s room. No need to worry! Just simply tap the screen and hold the pause button to confirm you’d like to stop the class. You’ll be able to check on the family without missing a single beat!”

The company says that pausing will mean you’re probably going to drop off the leaderboard, but your order by “total output” will remain in play.

Peloton explains: “When you pause your class, you will lose your rank on the Leaderboard, but you will remain listed in “Here Now” as usual, ordered by total output. This will also be reflected on your scorecard and workout summary. If you decide to take that same class in the future, you will appear unranked on the “All Time” Leaderboard for the full duration of the class, though still ordered by total output as usual.”

Peloton also says that pausing does not impact progress in “programs, challenges, achievements, streaks, milestones or personal records.”

