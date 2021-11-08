CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viktor Hovland knocks Jordan Spieth out of top 10

Viktor Hovland jumped seven spots to enter the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking after successfully defending his title at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

The only other change within the top 10 was Justin Thomas moving up one spot past Bryson DeChambeau to No. 6 with his third-place finish in Mexico.

Hovland began last week at No. 17 before dominating in his title defense, winning by four shots while posting four rounds of 67 or better. His rise pushed Jordan Spieth to No. 11, dropping Spieth out of the top 10 after returning last week for the first time in three years.

Viktor Hovland In Groove

“I felt like my game was in a good spot going into this week, and I knew this course fit me really well, so I was — I was coming in with some high expectations, but obviously for it to end like this and win by four shots, it’s been a cool week,” Hovland said. “Couldn’t ask for it to go any different.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wYVlq_0cqT9o4Q00
Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Ortiz vaulted 29 places to No. 49 following his runner-up finish.

Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka dropped two more spots to No. 15 after missing the cut.

The top 50 is a coveted place for entry into all the marquee events. Brian Harman and Ian Poulter each slipped two spots to Nos. 52 and 53, respectively, after also failing to make the weekend.

–Field Level Media (@FieldLevelMedia)

