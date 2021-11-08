CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruce Campbell Plays a Retired Rock Star in Hallmark Holiday Film 'One December Night': Watch Exclusive Clip

By Ellise Shafer
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the upcoming Hallmark Christmas film “One December Night,” premiering on the network on Nov. 13 at 10:01 p.m. ET, Campbell portrays Steve Bedford, a former member of the legendary rock duo Bedford & Sullivan. The band had a hit song, titled “One December Night,” but broke up when Mike Sullivan...

IN THIS ARTICLE
