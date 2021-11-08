CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Campbell Reveals How Lions Plan to Improve Anemic Offense

By John Maakaron
It was no secret the Detroit Lions' offense was not generating enough big plays in the passing game.

After reviewing film of the offense during the bye week, head coach Dan Campbell expressed on Monday that he wants to see quarterback Jared Goff press the issue a little more to feature the wide receivers on the roster.

"I think offensively, we need to -- we're going to need to find a way to pull the trigger on a couple of these one-on-ones," Campbell said. "Whether we just design them that way and its like, 'Hey man, you got to go win,' and we're pushing down the field or we're just, we're throwing a couple of these things outside to our outside receivers. I think we've got to push the issue."

Amon-Ra St. Brown's role will expand after the bye week

Campbell also noted that he wants the coaching staff to play a part in improving the big-play capability.

One player who will benefit from the improved scheme is rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown.

He told reporters that while he will still play in the slot, he will also have plays drawn up for him on the outside.

"They mentioned maybe playing me more at Z, so might be playing more at Z moving forward. Obviously, still putting me in the slot, but playing a little bit more at outside receiver," he said. "I'm excited for the opportunity to go make plays. I know I'm ready."

Roster moves

The Lions officially announced that tight end Darren Fells and wide receiver Tom Kennedy were waived.

