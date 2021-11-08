CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

CISF arrests man with 65,000 Saudi Riyals at Hyderabad airport

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Monday arrested a passenger with 65,000 Saudi Riyals (equivalent to Rs 12.86 lakh) at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. According to the CISF...

