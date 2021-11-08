CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Durham man found dead after his body washes ashore at Outer Banks

By Rodney Overton
CBS 17
CBS 17
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fHr4Q_0cqT8u9l00

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham man who was vacationing at the Outer Banks was found dead Monday, officials said.

The body of Gregory L. Miller, 65, was found Monday morning at Cape Lookout National Seashore, according to a news release from the U.S. Park Service.

Miller’s body washed up at the north end of the South Core Banks, the news release said.

Miller had been staying at the Great Island Cabin Camp, which is a group of cabins within the park that can only be reached by boat.

The cause of death is unknown, officials said.

U.S. Park Rangers and the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office have started an investigation into Miller’s death.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Outer Banks#Great Island#Accident#The U S Park Service#The South Core Banks#U S Park Rangers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 17

1 brother dead, 1 facing murder charge in NC shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A shooting involving two brothers on Saturday ended with one dead and one facing first-degree murder and other charges, Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a social media post. Deputies responded at 10:36 p.m. to a person shot on Birdsong Drive-in Parkton. That is where deputies found Isaac McNair, […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

1K+
Followers
194
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy