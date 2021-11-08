CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Rohit Sharma becomes third cricketer to score 3,000 runs in men's T20I

albuquerqueexpress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDubai [UAE], November 8 (ANI): Indian batter Rohit Sharma on Monday completed 3000 T20I runs and became the third cricketer in the world to achieve this feat. Rohit reached...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Dravid stalwart of Indian cricket, look forward to working with him: Rohit Sharma

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 4 (ANI): India opening batter Rohit Sharma has welcomed the move of appointing Rahul Dravid as the head coach of the senior men's team. Dravid was appointed head coach of the senior side on Wednesday and he will take over the reins from Ravi Shastri after the ongoing T20 World Cup.
SPORTS
batonrougenews.net

Mohammad Shahzad becomes first Afghan player to reach 2000 T20I runs

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 31 (ANI): Mohammad Shahzad on Sunday became the first Afghanistan player to reach 2000 T20I runs. Shahzad achieved the feat during the ongoing match against Namibia in the T20 World Cup. The right-handed batter scored 45 runs off 33 balls before walking towards the pavilion. Shahzad...
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Rizwan becomes first player to score 1000 T20I runs in one year

Dubai [UAE], November 11 (ANI): Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan on Thursday became the first player to score 1000 T20I runs in a single year. Rizwan went past the 1000-run mark in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia. Along the way, Rizwan broke Babar Azam's tally to...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Wiese
Person
Rohit Sharma
Person
Virat Kohli
Person
Ravindra Jadeja
Person
Ravichandran Ashwin
Person
Martin Guptill
The Independent

Manu Tuilagi backed to handle England position switch against Australia

Eddie Jones has given Manu Tuilagi a roaming role on the wing at Twickenham on Saturday as he plots to reinforce Australia’s “inferiority complex” over England. Tuilagi moves from inside centre where he started the 69-3 victory over Tonga that launched the Autumn Nations Series, displacing Adam Radwan and creating space in midfield for Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell.His only previous Test appearance in the position came under the previous England regime on tour to New Zealand in 2014 when a lack of pace was exposed and the experiment was immediately abandoned.But Jones insists the 30-year-old wrecking ball is now...
RUGBY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Daryl Mitchell replaces injured Devon Conway for India Test series

Christchurch [New Zealand], November 14 (ANI): Daryl Mitchell has replaced Devon Conway in New Zealand's Test squad for the upcoming tour of India. Conway was earlier ruled out of the tour and the ICC T20 World Cup Final with a broken hand sustained in the Black Caps semi-final win over England on Wednesday.
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

ICC may pick US to host 2024 T20 World Cup: Report

Sydney [Australia], November 14 (ANI): United States may emerge as a potential host for the 2024 T20 World Cup as a stepping stone to help cricket be included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. As per a report in Sydney Morning Herald, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Cricket#Cricketer#T20#Ani#Indian#Group 2
albuquerqueexpress.com

Pakistan team moving forward with more confidence, says Saqlain Mushtaq

Dubai [UAE], November 14 (ANI): Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq feels the team is moving forward with confidence despite the loss in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis produced a brilliant partnership to carry Australia to a stunning five-wicket victory over Pakistan on Thursday.
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Great honour to follow Muralitharan, Sangakkara: Jayawardene on ICC Hall of Fame

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene said being inducted into the prestigious ICC Cricket Hall of Fame is a "great honour" for him as he follows the footsteps of Muttiah Muralitharan and Kumar Sangakkara. Jayawardene along with Janette Brittin and Shaun Pollock were announced...
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

T20 WC, Final: Australia win toss, opt to bowl against New Zealand

Dubai [UAE], November 14 (ANI): Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl against New Zealand in the final clash of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Speaking at the toss, Australia skipper Finch said, "We'll have...
WORLD
The Independent

Liam Williams calls for end to pitch invasions at Wales matches

Wales full-back Liam Williams says there must be no repeat of the pitch-invasion scenes that marred Autumn Nations Series games against New Zealand and South Africa A man briefly stood alongside All Blacks team members ahead of the New Zealand national anthem before he was led away, then a spectator was banned from the Principality Stadium for life after running onto the pitch as Wales attacked midway through the second half of last Saturday’s Springboks encounter.Williams had the ball inside South Africa’s 22 when the spectator ran on, before he was wrestled to the ground by stewards and led away.It...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Sports
albuquerqueexpress.com

'You are a fighter': Fakhar Zaman backs Hasan Ali after T20 WC semis loss

Dubai [UAE], November 14 (ANI): Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman has come out in support of Hasan Ali following the backlash on the bowler after the team lost the semi-final of the T20 World Cup. Hasan Ali was one of the main talking points in Pakistan's five-wicket defeat against the Aussies.
WORLD
The Independent

England vs Australia LIVE: Rugby result, final score and reaction from 2021 Autumn internationals

Follow live coverage as England take on Australia in the Autumn Nations Series at Twickenham tonight.Eddie Jones’ side kicked off their autumn with an 11-try rout over Tonga a week ago but things get a whole lot tougher when they welcome their old rivals to HQ on Saturday evening.Jones has been adding fuel to the fire ahead of this contest against his fellow countrymen but his team’s task has been made no easier with the absences of props Joe Marler and Ellis Genge, both having being ruled out after testing positive for Covid. Owen Farrell is back, however, after...
RUGBY
albuquerqueexpress.com

T20 WC: It is about minimising damage in powerplay, says Warner

Dubai [UAE], November 14 (ANI): Ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final against New Zealand, Australia opening batter David Warner said that minimising damage in the powerplay will hold the key for his side. "As a collective unit, it is all about producing with both ball and bat....
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

T20 WC: Australia are peaking at the right time, says McGrath ahead of finals

Dubai [UAE], November 14 (ANI): Former pacer Glenn McGrath feels Australia has peaked at the right moment going into the T20 World Cup final on Sunday. Australia and New Zealand will square off in the finals of the T20 World Cup on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Don't change your expectations from me: Pakistan's Hasan Ali pens heartfelt note

Dubai [UAE], November 14 (ANI): Pakistan bowler Hasan Ali on Friday issued a statement for the first time since the Men in Green's semi-final defeat in the T20 World Cup 2021 against Australia. Hasan Ali was one of the main talking points in Pakistan's five-wicket defeat against the Aussies. In...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

T20 WC, Final: Just wanted to go out there and have presence, says Mitchell Marsh

Dubai [UAE], November 15 (ANI): Australia batter Mitchell Marsh expressed his happiness after his side defeated New Zealand by eight wickets in the final match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday. Mitchell Marsh and David Warner played knocks of 77 and 53 respectively as Australia lifted...
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

CA congratulates Karen Rolton on Sport Australia Hall of Fame induction

Sydney [Australia], November 14 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Sunday congratulated former Australian captain Karen Rolton on being inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame. One of the most feared batters in the game, Rolton represented Australia on more than 150 occasions, scoring over 5,000 runs while also claiming 102...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy