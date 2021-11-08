CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Only In Kentucky

Fill Up On Classic Country Cooking At Kayla’s Fill-Up Station In Hodgenville, Kentucky

By Sarah McCosham
Only In Kentucky
Only In Kentucky
 6 days ago

There’s nothing on the planet that’s as soul-satisfying as a hearty plate of home-cooked, made-with-love comfort food. Biscuits and gravy, fried chicken and green beans, mac and cheese and hand pies — these are classic Bluegrass staples, and Kayla’s Fill-Up Station in Hodgenville does ’em right! Kayla’s is the kind of down-home country cooking you crave, and everything — everything — on the menu at this Kentucky gem is absolute perfection.

This is the food of every born-and-bred Kentuckian's childhood: comforting, flavorful, and full of love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qq17B_0cqT8Qs500
Kayla’s Fill-Up Station/Facebook

And it's exactly what you'll find at Kayla's Fill-Up Station.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L6r5S_0cqT8Qs500
Kayla’s Fill-Up Station/Facebook

This eatery has two brick-and-mortar locations *and* a food truck in Hodgenville, Kentucky. Kayla's is a comfort food revolution in the Bluegrass!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uGU4F_0cqT8Qs500
Kayla’s Fill-Up Station/Google Local

The menu at Kayla's has all your favorite Southern-fried favorites, from fried green tomatoes...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NPZ0A_0cqT8Qs500
Kayla’s Fill-Up Station/Facebook

...to fried catfish...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KLjJw_0cqT8Qs500
Kayla’s Fill-Up Station/Google Local

...to fried chicken! And let us just say, the fried chicken at Kayla's could totally give the Colonel a run for his money...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s2sak_0cqT8Qs500
Kayla’s Fill-Up Station/Facebook

The barbecue chicken at Kayla's is equally impressive; this is the kind of sticky-sweet deliciousness that requires extra wet wipes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a2KnO_0cqT8Qs500
Kayla’s Fill-Up Station/Facebook

Kayla's also serves up killer sandwiches: the patty melts and grilled bologna sandwiches are must-try items!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FtaOt_0cqT8Qs500
Kayla’s Fill-Up Station/Google Local
Why are sandwiches so much better when someone else makes them for you? (And why are they so much more delightful when wrapped in deli paper?!)

It's not just lunch fare here -- you absolutely need to try the breakfast at Kayla's.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p1oTw_0cqT8Qs500
Kayla’s Fill-Up Station/Google Local
Now this is the proper way to start your day!

End your meal (lunch or breakfast -- no judgement here!) in classic Southern fashion, with something sweet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wWFpU_0cqT8Qs500
Kayla’s Fill-Up Station/Facebook
Kayla's Fill-Up Station is everything you could possibly want from a down-home Kentucky restaurant. The next time your tank's running a little low, come to Kayla's to fill up!

Visit Kayla’s Fill-Up Station at its brick-and-mortar location at 1175 Greensburg Road in Hodgenville, Kentucky, 42748. For updates on where Kayla’s food truck will be next, as well as drool-worthy daily specials, be sure to give Kayla’s a follow on Facebook !

The post Fill Up On Classic Country Cooking At Kayla’s Fill-Up Station In Hodgenville, Kentucky appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 1

Related
Only In Kentucky

Spend The Night Stargazing In A Treehouse Near The Red River Gorge In Kentucky

Kentucky is for dreamers. When night falls, the skies above the Bluegrass shine bright; and depending on where you are, you might even catch a glimpse of the Milky Way and other constellations. Red River Gorge is an area that needs no introduction; it’s one of the state’s crown jewels, and a bucket-list-must for all […] The post Spend The Night Stargazing In A Treehouse Near The Red River Gorge In Kentucky appeared first on Only In Your State.
KENTUCKY STATE
Only In Kentucky

The Only-In-Kentucky Museum That Needs To Be On Your Bucket (Of Fried Chicken) List

Here in Kentucky, we know our fried chicken. Not to brag, but we’re kind of world-famous for it. And in the Bluegrass, the Sanders Cafe is a place that belongs on every Kentuckian’s bucket (of fried chicken) list — not simply because it’s the amazing restaurant that birthed a culinary legend, but also because it has its own museum that’s devoted to all things fried chicken!
MUSEUMS
Only In Kentucky

Visit This Charming And Historic Downtown On Your Way To The Kentucky Mountains

There’s no shortage of winsome small towns in Kentucky, nor is the Bluegrass lacking in scenic beauty. So what do you get when you combine the two? Why, the charming and historic city of Monticello — that’s what! This adorable little mountain town makes a perfect detour on your way to the Kentucky Mountains, and is sure to become one of your new favorite places in the state.
KENTUCKY STATE
Only In Kentucky

An Abandoned Ship That Once Welcomed Madonna Has Sat In A Kentucky Creek For Over 30 Years

There is a place in Kentucky that’s a haunting a reminder of the cruel passage of time. In a creek in Petersburg, Kentucky, the USS Sachem has sat abandoned for over 30 years. Once a majestic tourist boat, proud vessel in the U.S. Navy, and even a backdrop for a Madonna video, this abandoned ghost ship […] The post An Abandoned Ship That Once Welcomed Madonna Has Sat In A Kentucky Creek For Over 30 Years appeared first on Only In Your State.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Kentucky#Classic Country#Food Truck#Fashion#Food Drink#Mac#Southern
Only In Kentucky

This Zoo Is The Wildest Place You’ll Ever Visit In Kentucky

Sometimes, you just need to take a walk on the wild side. And in the Bluegrass State, there’s no better place to embrace the wild and wonderful, than the Kentucky Reptile Zoo. One of the state’s coolest hidden gems, the Kentucky Reptile Zoo is home to a diverse army of reptiles, including one of the largest […] The post This Zoo Is The Wildest Place You’ll Ever Visit In Kentucky appeared first on Only In Your State.
KENTUCKY STATE
Only In Kentucky

A Southern Living Idea House Is Now In Kentucky And It’s Charming Perfection

For those of us who swoon over the pages of Southern Living, this is big news: Prospect, Kentucky, is the new home to this year’s Southern Living Idea House! The house was featured in the October issue of the magazine, and is now open for tours. This is a huge honor for the Bluegrass State, adding yet another feather in its national cap. Oh, and did we mention the Southern Living House is completely, irresistibly charming, too? (Just like the Bluegrass!)
KENTUCKY STATE
Only In Kentucky

Spend The Night In The Maker’s Mark Family’s Historic Kentucky Home — Complete With Its Epic Bourbon Bar

Here in Kentucky, our love for bourbon runs deep. The Bourbon Trail is a quintessential Kentucky experience, and it’s getting bigger and better all the time! The newest addition to your Bluegrass bourbon experience is an iconic one; for the first time ever, guests can spend the night in the Maker’s Mark Family’s historic Kentucky […] The post Spend The Night In The Maker’s Mark Family’s Historic Kentucky Home — Complete With Its Epic Bourbon Bar appeared first on Only In Your State.
KENTUCKY STATE
Only In Kentucky

From Burgoo To Bourbon Balls, These 11 Kentucky Restaurants Serve Up The Best Iconic Bluegrass Dishes

Kentucky is known far and wide for its amazing cuisine. From hot browns to burgoo stew, fried chicken to bourbon balls, Kentucky is a culinary force to be reckoned with! We searched far and wide to compile the following list of 11 restaurant serving up the best iconic Kentucky dishes. Take a look, and get ready for a culinary tour de force in the Bluegrass State!
RESTAURANTS
Only In Kentucky

Choose From Over 20 Different Tacos At Agave & Rye In Kentucky

Take Taco Tuesday to the next level. The Bluegrass may be best-known for bourbon and hot browns, but Kentucky has a killer taco game, too. Case in point: Agave & Rye, a Kentucky taqueria dishing up over 20 different varieties of crave-worthy tacos. From Nashville hot chicken tacos to bourbon shrimp tacos (and everything in between), you’ll be in taco heaven when you visit Agave & Rye in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
Only In Kentucky

Smaller Than Mountains But Bigger Than Hills, Kentucky’s Knobs Are Just Right For Hikers

The hiking Kentucky in Kentucky is unrivaled. Whether you’re looking for a quick hike or epic expedition, a waterfall trail or below-ground excursion, you’ll find it all in the Bluegrass State. If you’re in a Goldilocks kind of mood, though, and looking for a hike that’s not too big and not too small, you’ll find Kentucky’s knobs to be just right. Kentucky is known for its knobs, and there are several easy-to-navigate hikes in the eponymous Knobs State Forest.
KENTUCKY STATE
Only In Kentucky

The Massive Sand Cave At The End Of The Ewing Trail In Kentucky Is Truly Something To Marvel Over

In a state that’s home to the largest underground cavern system on the planet, it can be hard for Kentucky’s other caves to stand out. But Sand Cave most certainly stands out. Located in one of the most scenic places in the country — Cumberland Gap — this massive sand cave is unlike anywhere else in the state. It’s of otherworldly beauty, and when you reach this stunning sand cave at the end of the Ewing Trail in Kentucky, you’ll know you’ve discovered something truly, wholly wondrous.
KENTUCKY STATE
Only In Kentucky

The Decadent Breakfast Plates At Josie’s In Kentucky Will Have Your Mouth Watering In No Time

Pancakes and waffles, sausage and bacon, eggs and potatoes — breakfast foods are the best! But unfortunately, the most important meal of the day often plays second string to the “snooze” button on our phones, and we end up eating a ho-hum microwave burrito or sorry smoothie on our way out the door. Banish boring breakfasts with a visit to Josie’s, a down-home restaurant in Kentucky that dishes up the best and most epic breakfast plates in the state.
KENTUCKY STATE
Only In Kentucky

From Cornbread Stuffing To Crawfish Tacos, The Bluebird In Kentucky Serves Southern Classics With A Twist

Southern classics, but make them modern. That’s what you’ll find at The Bluebird, a farm-to-table restaurant located in lovely Stanford, Kentucky. From cornbread stuffing to crawfish tacos, this Bluegrass dining spot is dishing up some truly inspired, next-level Southern cuisine. If you haven’t yet visited The Bluebird, perhaps the following swoon-worthy menu items will whet your appetite. (And if you have, well, let this be a reminder to visit again soon!)
KENTUCKY STATE
Only In Kentucky

These 12 Beautiful Covered Bridges In Kentucky Will Remind You Of A Simpler Time

We don’t see a lot of covered bridges in Kentucky anymore, but they do still exist. A bridge can be a lot more than just a way to get to the other side. These bridges come with stories that reflect unique, yet simpler times in our state’s history. Unfortunately, many of these traditional structures have […] The post These 12 Beautiful Covered Bridges In Kentucky Will Remind You Of A Simpler Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
KENTUCKY STATE
Only In Kentucky

There’s A Chocolate Museum In Kentucky And It’s Just As Awesome As It Sounds

There’s a place in Kentucky where your wildest Willy Wonka dreams can come true. Rebecca Ruth Candy in Frankfort, Kentucky, is a tasty triple threat: a chocolate museum, chocolatier, and candy shop! Specializing in all sorts of chocolate creations, including the iconic Bluegrass State Bourbon Ball, a visit to this chocolate museum in Kentucky is delightful — and delicious!
KENTUCKY STATE
Only In Kentucky

Visit Kentucky’s Castle Distillery That Is The Perfect Blend Of Taste And History

Nestled on 113 acres of rolling hills in a charming castle, Kentucky’s Castle & Key Distillery is the Bluegrass State in a nutshell: a place of natural beauty, excellent bourbon, and rich history. If you haven’t visited Kentucky’s Castle Distillery recently, you really should; the popular spot just underwent major renovations, and it’s better and more enchanting than ever.
KENTUCKY STATE
Only In Kentucky

Spend The Day Exploring These Three Swinging Bridges In Kentucky

There’s something inherently charming about swinging bridges. Exciting to encounter on the trail, wonderfully wobbly to cross, covered bridges take an ordinary outing to the next level. And in Wayne County, Kentucky, you’ll find three swinging bridges, each more delightful than the last. Plan to spend a day exploring these three swinging bridges in Kentucky, and be prepared to be positively enchanted by these sweet little structures!
KENTUCKY STATE
Only In Kentucky

Only In Kentucky

7K+
Followers
565
Post
721K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Kentucky is for people who LOVE the Bluegrass State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy