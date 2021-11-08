Fill Up On Classic Country Cooking At Kayla’s Fill-Up Station In Hodgenville, Kentucky

There’s nothing on the planet that’s as soul-satisfying as a hearty plate of home-cooked, made-with-love comfort food. Biscuits and gravy, fried chicken and green beans, mac and cheese and hand pies — these are classic Bluegrass staples, and Kayla’s Fill-Up Station in Hodgenville does ’em right! Kayla’s is the kind of down-home country cooking you crave, and everything — everything — on the menu at this Kentucky gem is absolute perfection.

This is the food of every born-and-bred Kentuckian's childhood: comforting, flavorful, and full of love.

And it's exactly what you'll find at Kayla's Fill-Up Station.

This eatery has two brick-and-mortar locations *and* a food truck in Hodgenville, Kentucky. Kayla's is a comfort food revolution in the Bluegrass!

The menu at Kayla's has all your favorite Southern-fried favorites, from fried green tomatoes...

...to fried catfish...

...to fried chicken! And let us just say, the fried chicken at Kayla's could totally give the Colonel a run for his money...

The barbecue chicken at Kayla's is equally impressive; this is the kind of sticky-sweet deliciousness that requires extra wet wipes.

Kayla's also serves up killer sandwiches: the patty melts and grilled bologna sandwiches are must-try items!

It's not just lunch fare here -- you absolutely need to try the breakfast at Kayla's.

End your meal (lunch or breakfast -- no judgement here!) in classic Southern fashion, with something sweet.

Why are sandwiches so much better when someone else makes them for you? (And why are they so much more delightful when wrapped in deli paper?!)Nowis the proper way to start your day!Kayla's Fill-Up Station is everything you could possibly want from a down-home Kentucky restaurant. The next time your tank's running a little low, come to Kayla's to fill up!

Visit Kayla’s Fill-Up Station at its brick-and-mortar location at 1175 Greensburg Road in Hodgenville, Kentucky, 42748. For updates on where Kayla’s food truck will be next, as well as drool-worthy daily specials, be sure to give Kayla’s a follow on Facebook !

The post Fill Up On Classic Country Cooking At Kayla’s Fill-Up Station In Hodgenville, Kentucky appeared first on Only In Your State .