Tulsa father sentenced after his two children died in his hot truck

Dustin Lee Dennis Dustin Lee Dennis, 31, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after his children, who were both under the age of five, were pronounced dead at his home, according to an arrest report. (Tulsa County Sheriff's Office/Tulsa County Sheriff's Office)

TULSA — Federal investigators announced the result in the case of two Tulsa children who died in a hot truck.

Dustin Dennis was convicted of child neglect.

He was accused of leaving his two children unsupervised for more than four hours.

The children managed to lock themselves in a hot truck while Dennis was asleep inside.

The case went to the feds after learning the mother and children were Native American.

©2021 Cox Media Group