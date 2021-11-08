Tulsa father sentenced after his two children died in his hot truck
TULSA — Federal investigators announced the result in the case of two Tulsa children who died in a hot truck.
Dustin Dennis was convicted of child neglect.
He was accused of leaving his two children unsupervised for more than four hours.
The children managed to lock themselves in a hot truck while Dennis was asleep inside.
The case went to the feds after learning the mother and children were Native American.
