Tulsa, OK

Tulsa father sentenced after his two children died in his hot truck

By April Hill
KRMG
KRMG
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zhfac_0cqT8Lhg00
Dustin Lee Dennis Dustin Lee Dennis, 31, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after his children, who were both under the age of five, were pronounced dead at his home, according to an arrest report. (Tulsa County Sheriff's Office/Tulsa County Sheriff's Office)

TULSA — Federal investigators announced the result in the case of two Tulsa children who died in a hot truck.

Dustin Dennis was convicted of child neglect.

He was accused of leaving his two children unsupervised for more than four hours.

The children managed to lock themselves in a hot truck while Dennis was asleep inside.

The case went to the feds after learning the mother and children were Native American.

Tulsa, OK
102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

