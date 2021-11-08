CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden scores infrastructure win, but bill may not boost Dems' midterm prospects

By STEPHEN LOIACONI, Sinclair Broadcast Group
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (SBG) — As President Joe Biden celebrated the passage of one major component of his domestic legislative agenda, the political outlook for his $1.75 trillion spending package remained uncertain, with the Democratic Party facing growing political peril and tensions flaring between progressives and moderates. “This is a blue-collar...

hngn.com

Joe Biden Deals With Embarrassment as Democrats Refuse To Back $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill; Nancy Pelosi Opposes "Tax on Rich"

A conservative group with links to former Vice President Mike Pence is starting a new six-figure ad campaign aimed at moderate House Democrats who are undecided over President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar social-security extension. Representatives Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Ed Case of Hawaii, Jared Golden of Maine, Josh Gottheimer of New...
Markets Insider

Joe Manchin and Larry Summers were both right about inflation but disagree on Biden's agenda. Who's right will determine the path of his presidency and the economy.

Two famous Democrats, Sen. Joe Manchin and Larry Summers, agree on inflation and disagree on Biden's agenda. Manchin thinks Build Back Better will worsen inflation, but Summers thinks the costs of not doing it are huge. While Democrats squabble, Americans are getting angrier and angrier about the economy. Take your...
HuffingtonPost

Utah Rep. Chris Stewart Unintentionally Makes Great Case For Biden's Agenda

Rep. Chris Stewart attempted to slam Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda on Wednesday, but unintentionally made a great case for it. It all started when the Utah Republican attempted to throw red meat to his base with a tweet showing the “socialist laundry list that your hard-earned taxpayer money is going towards.”
AFP

Biden officials on the defensive over inflation, blame pandemic

With US President Joe Biden's poll numbers slumping under a surge in inflation, top adminstration officials defended his economic policies Sunday and blamed the sharp price rises squarely on the Covid-19 pandemic. Accelerating inflation hit a 30-year peak in October, with hikes in the cost of everything from groceries to gas slamming consumer confidence and undermining Biden's efforts to sell a package of massive spending plans. A day before the president was due to sign a $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending bill, a new Washington Post-ABC poll published Sunday showed Biden's approval rating at a new low of 41 percent, largely driven by growing public concern over his handling of the economy. Taking to the Sunday morning TV talk shows, White House economic adviser Brian Deese acknowledged inflation was "high right now" but insisted that was a worldwide trend triggered by the pandemic, and not a consequence of administration policy.
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: Biden-Harris approval ratings mark beginning of political disaster for Dems

The Democratic Party defeat last Tuesday was followed by an even more ominous report on the job approval of the two leading Democrats. Recall, last week, Democrats lost Virginia in a remarkable sweep. They lost Assembly and Senate seats in New Jersey – and almost lost the governorship. A Republican was elected city attorney in Seattle (that’s right, Seattle). They lost a Texas state legislative seat in a district that is 73% Latino. Republicans swept to victory in Long Island, while New York voters rejected three different Democratic referenda to make elections less secure.
New York Post

Harris won’t be president and other commentary

“She was supposed to be the one-term president’s successor. The vice president who would take the torch from a by-then-80-something Joe Biden and carry on the administration’s agenda while becoming” the nation’s next president, quips The Hill’s Joe Concha. “But as things stand now, one has to wonder how Kamala Harris even remains on the ticket in 2024. . . . A USA Today-Suffolk University poll finds that just 28 percent of voters,” approve of the job she’s doing. “She’s practically invisible” and was “never liked much to begin with,” as low polls forced her out of the 2020 prez race before voting began. “Harris was supposed to represent the next generation of Democrats” — oops.
POLITICO

Donald Trump is eyeing the "largest House Republican majority in American history" after next year's midterms.

The former president released excerpts from his own remarks at a closed NRCC event. What happened: Former President Donald Trump released parts of his speech from a National Republican Congressional Committee event held Monday in Florida. In the five-and-a-half minute video, Trump predicted Republicans would romp to victory in the 2022 midterms if they embrace policies his administration pursued.
Lancaster Online

Biden’s blunders getting worse (letter)

Every president swears an oath of office to preserve, protect and defend the U.S. Constitution. The Constitution grants the authority and responsibility to the president to protect the security of the United States. I believe we have a lawless president and Cabinet that disregard the safety and welfare of American...
mediaite.com

Pollster That Projected Biden Landslides in States Trump Won Now Finds Him 9 Points Underwater

President Joe Biden holds a nine point deficit in approval among Americans voters, according to an Emerson College poll released Friday. Fifty percent of registered voters said they disapprove of Biden’s job performance, according to the pollster, while 41 percent said they approved. Black voters played an outsized role in bringing Biden’s approval down compared to the beginning of his presidency, Emerson said, with 52 percent saying they approved of his performance, a 20-point decline compared to February. His support from Hispanics, meanwhile, dropped by six points, from 56 percent in February to 50 percent in November.
