US Forecast

DENVER (CBS4) – A new storm will impact Colorado sometime on Tuesday of this week. It’s currently located over the central part of the Pacific Ocean. Ahead of this storm Colorado will remain unusually warm for this time of the year. Highs on Sunday will be in the 50s and 60s for most of the state with some 40s above 10,000 feet. It will get even warmer on Monday with some places getting close to the daily record, including Denver. We’ll see a variety of temperatures on Tuesday with the warmest weather ahead of the cold front on the eastern plains. By Wednesday most all locations will be much colder, with temperatures in Denver struggling to reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. Snow is expected in the mountains on Tuesday with a few inches possible, especially on peaks north of Highway 50. A rain-snow mix is possible in Denver sometime after sunset on Tuesday. If any precipitation develops it could linger into the early morning hours on Wednesday. Denver has yet to record the first official snow of the season. For that to happen we’ll need a tenth of an inch or more to accumulate at Denver International Airport with this storm.

COLORADO STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO