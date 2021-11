As predicted, the drumbeat for a downtown baseball stadium has begun. Maybe we should skip the drama, because business interests will eventually get what they want. They’ll coax The Star into publishing explanations of how a stadium will spur development of bars and restaurants and create a vibrant downtown. They’ll promise to put their own money into the project and make it a win-win for everyone until the public finally approves a sales tax to pay for the stadium. This will be followed by the Chiefs demanding a tax to pay for a dome for Arrowhead Stadium, or some other perk.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 11 DAYS AGO