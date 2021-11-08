CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Chicopee officer suffered medical emergency during road detail

By WWLP Digital First
 6 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee Police Officer is in critical condition after being seen in need of medical attention from a passerby Monday afternoon.

According to Chicopee Police Chief’s Assistant Lt. Holly Cote, at around 1:18 p.m. in the area of 60 Fuller Road, a passerby noticed that an officer on a road detail was in distress and called for help. The officer was taken to Baystate Medical Center and is in critical condition.

The statement concludes with “the Chicopee Police Department is keeping our Officer in our thoughts and prayers.”

