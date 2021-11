The Calaveras Gem & Mineral Society will host the Tailgate Rock Swap & Sale on Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2549 Meacham Ranch Road in Angels Camp (Off Highway 49, 2 miles north of Angels Camp). This event is free and open to the public. Come on down and learn what our club has to offer — serving Amador, Calaveras, Mariposa, Tuolumne Counties and more! Items for sale include rocks, gems, minerals, jewelry, gifts and more!!

TUOLUMNE, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO