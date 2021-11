Something something progress isn’t linear. Obviously the Leafs weren’t going to win every single game for the rest of the season, but a game against the Kings both seemed very winnable, but it also seemed like a trap game. It ended up being the latter as the Leafs played relatively well, but ran into the problem of poor officiating, getting goalied by *shudders* Jonathan Quick, and the Kings capitalizing on their mistakes.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO