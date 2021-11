Heading into his senior year at DePaul, Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty knows a lot is expected of him. After all, he is the Blue Demons leading returning scorer (14.4 points), distributor (2.6 assists), and rebounder (5.3 rebounds), while also leading the team in steals (1.1 per game). He is for certain the leader of the team and he is ready to embrace his senior year and take on any role asked of him.

BASKETBALL ・ 10 DAYS AGO