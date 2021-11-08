CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMC Theatres Posts Higher Revenue, Shrinks Losses Amid Box Office Rebound

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38bF7b_0cqT4rMk00

As AMC Theatres sees rebounding October attendance figures for its movie screens, parent AMC Entertainment Holdings shrunk its flow of red ink on Monday, even as the cinema giant warned pandemic challenges still remain.

The world’s largest movie theater chain recorded a $224.2 million net loss, or 44 cents per share, on $763.2 million in revenue. During the year-ago period, the company reported a loss of $8.41 per share and an overall third quarter revenue of $119.5 million.

The latest quarterly performance beat an expected loss per share of 51 cents from analysts, and revenue for the quarter estimated to reach $717.1 million.

AMC president and CEO Adam Aron said in a statement his company hosted just under 40 million guests in movie theaters in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East during the third quarter of 2021, which bodes well for the exhibition giant’s performance into 2022.

“We are also encouraged by the results from the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2021. Indeed, as we announced just a week ago, our October theatre admissions revenues were the highest of any month since before the global pandemic forced the c losure of our cinemas more than a year and a half ago. That is just one more good sign among many we have seen in 2021,” Aron added.

During an after-market investors call, Aron insisted AMC was on a sustained path to recovery, judging by key metrics from the first three quarters of 2021. “The upward trend is clear and unmistakable,” he argued.

During the latest quarter, admissions revenue climbed sharply to $ 425.1 million, against a year-earlier $62.9 million. Food and beverage revenue also rebounded to $265.2 million, compared to $29 million during the same period last year.

The latest financial performance by the cinema giant represented an improvement on the third quarter of 2020 when AMC was reopening theaters to weather the coronavirus pandemic and stay in business. But the latest quarterly revenue line is still well down from the $1.31 billion in overall revenues recorded by AMC in the third quarter of 2019, when it sold 87.1 million movie tickets worldwide, before the pandemic impacted its business.

AMC and rival exhibitors have seen strong October movie ticket revenue as consumer confidence underpins a strengthening theatrical film market as the pandemic’s grip on the industry eases. And with a strong theatrical release schedule heading into Christmas, analysts are increasingly bullish on theatrical box office into 2022 and beyond as major studios are far less likely to push back tentpole releases at the local multiplex or rely on hybrid releases.

“We remain optimistic about the exhibition industry as attendance begins to rebound. Q3 attendance began to meaningfully pick up once top-tier titles were released to theatres after extended delays, and Q4 quarter-to-date box office has been very encouraging,” Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter wrote in a Nov. 4 research note.

Hollywood ’s day-and-date model for most tentpoles during the pandemic dented theatrical box office as the major studios pushed a host of big releases into late 2021 or 2022. At the same time, exhibitor stocks have rallied of late as investors look beyond the impact of the delta variant on theater-going due to increasing vaccination rates and the box office performance of new film titles like Venom, Dune and No Time to Die .

But a box office rebound notwithstanding, Wall Street analysts remain bearish on volatile AMC shares after it used its status as a meme stock thanks to rogue retail traders on Reddit and other social media hubs to raise fresh cash at a steep market premium to ensure survival and pay down debt and interest expenses.

“The cost of the company’s liquidity lifelines … carried a very high price and will serve as a major headwind for several years to come,” analyst Eric Handler of MKM Partners argued in a Nov. 4 research note about the recent debt and stock offerings underpinning AMC’s new capital structure and a stock standing at a steep premium to those of its industry rivals.

Despite an earnings beat, shares in the cinema giant were trading lower in after-market trading, down 92 cents, or around 2 percent, at $44.14, as investors continue to weigh whether a rebounding exhibition industry warrants a volatile AMC share price, or whether the company will lag its peer as the theatrical market enjoys a better-than-expected recovery in the face of streaming competition.

In response to those market jitters, CEO Aron on the conference call told investors: “ However, even amidst such good news, we are not yet where we want and need to be. We wish to emphas ize that no one should have any illusions that there is not more challenge ahead of us still to be met. The virus continues to be with us, we need to sell more tickets in future quarters than we did in the most recent quarter, and adjusted EBITDA is still well below pre – pandemic levels.”

To diversify away from movie exhibition, Aron also told analysts that AMC is exploring how to accept cryptocurrencies for online payment and even possibly launch its own cryptocurrency. And the cinema giant is exploring with major Hollywood studios how to use blockchain technology to turn commemorative movie theater tickets into NFTs, or non-fungible tokens.

Aron added AMC was considering launching its own branded credit card for consumers, and even getting into movie production. “We’ve made content before, and in this day of age, when so much content is being created, it’s interesting to consider whether AMC should fund content, and whether AMC should fund its own content that might only be seen at our own theaters. These are all possibilities,” he said during a conference call where AMC execs answered questions virtually entirely from retail shareholders, with only one taken from a Wall Street analyst.

The AMC boss was also asked about plans to pay down the exhibition giant’s enlarged debt burden to get through the pandemic. “Of all the things that have kept me up at night in the last two years, our debt load is not one of them,” he told investors, while adding AMC has no major debt maturities due before 2026, allowing time to rebuild the company’s balance sheet with debt refinancings.

And Aron touted a recent deal with Warner Bros. to return to an exclusive, 45-day theatrical window in 2022 as he discussed the major studios moving away from a reliance on day-and-date film releases during the pandemic. “I think you’ll see a revival of an exclusive theatrical window and that’s clearly to the benefit of AMC,” he argued.

AMC went into the market release of its third quarter financial results on Monday with its stock price having climbed  8 percent, or by $3.35, to end the day at $44.06.

The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Clifford’ Opens to Frisky $22M, ‘Eternals’ Stays No. 1

Clifford the Big Red Dog beat expectations in its North American box office debut, hightailing it to a five-day opening of $22 million even though it was also available stream via Paramount+. That’s among the best starts of the pandemic era for a family film. The movie, which launched Wednesday in order to take advantage of Veterans Day, earned $16.4 million for the three-day weekend proper from 3,700 theaters to place No. 2 domestically behind Marvel and Disney’s Eternals. From Marvel and Disney, Eternals — which has been hampered by middling reviews and not-so-great audience scores — grossed $27.5 million from 4,090...
PARAMOUNT, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Top Entertainment Execs Talk Purpose in THR Series ‘Show/Business’

This series was created in paid partnership with Amazon Ads. How viewers discover, engage with and enjoy films, television and games has been completely disrupted in the last 20 months. What hasn’t changed is the need to meet audiences where they are while creating — and maintaining — entertainment brands that understand the difference between a passing fad and a seismic shift. Consistency in the face of disruption is crucial, but how do entertainment leaders stay true to their vision in the face of viral trends? How do you balance staying ahead of the game while giving customers more of what they love? In the final episode of Show/Business, a new Hollywood Reporter original series created in paid partnership with Amazon Ads, leading entertainment marketing executives sit down for a raw and honest conversation about purpose in their respective pockets of the industry. Speakers include Showtime Networks’ executive vp marketing and strategy, Puja Vohra; Amazon Ads head of entertainment and communications, Alexys Coronel; Neon’s chief marketing officer, Christian Parkes; Bleecker Street’s president of marketing, media and research, Tyler DiNapoli; and Riot Games’ president of publishing, Ryan Crosby. Watch the final episode of Show/Business above. This series was created in paid partnership with Amazon Ads.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cineplex Cuts Third Quarter Loss on Box Office Rebound

Canadian cinema giant Cineplex has yet to reach pre-pandemic box office levels, but did shrink its third quarter loss as Canadians returned in strength to the local multiplex to embrace Hollywood blockbusters. Cineplex cut its net loss by 72 percent to $33.6 million, compared to a loss of $121.2 million in 2020, when the company saw many of its theaters shuttered amid the coronavirus spread or operating at limited capacity. As those pandemic-era restrictions have largely lifted, overall revenues for the third quarter came to $250.4 million, against a year-earlier $61 million, as theater attendance rose 430 percent to 8.3 million...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Veteran Movie Marketing-Publicity Exec Julie Fontaine Joins Imax

Imax Corp. has tapped veteran studio executive Julie Fontaine to serve in the newly created role of senior vp of marketing for the large-format exhibitor. She’ll oversee marketing campaigns and creative materials for Imax’s domestic and international slate, as well as overall product and marketing strategy for the worldwide theater network. Fontaine will also work closely with the studio, filmmaking and exhibition partners (the large-format exhibitor is a favorite landing pad for directors). Imax says Fontaine’s more than two decades of experience across film marketing and publicity strengthens its efforts to bring a more a more diverse slate of content to global...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

AMC Theatres CEO Sells $25M-Plus in Stock

Adam Aron, CEO of AMC Theatres, has disclosed a sale of 625,000 shares in parent AMC Entertainment Holdings to raise proceeds of $25.33 million. The sale was telegraphed to meme stock investors by Aron during an earnings call Monday following the release of AMC’s third quarter earnings. “Prudent estate planning suggests I should diversify my assets a bit,” Aron told shareholders, while warning that company “naysayers” would pounce on the sale, without noting he would retain “an enormous personal stake” in AMC Entertainment. Despite Aron’s note ahead of his stock sale, shares in AMC fell $1.60, or around 4.2 percent, to $36.69...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

AMC Theatres Says Customers Will Soon Be Able To Pay With Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu has begun to progress to the next stage of its evolution, being the payments space. The meme coin is taking the same route as its predecessor to being a payment token for facilitating small transactions. It has now made it into AMC Theatre’s list of cryptocurrencies that will be accepted for purchases in the coming months.
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

AMC revenue beats, loss narrows as movie buffs return to theaters

(Reuters) -AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc on Monday blew past estimates for quarterly revenue, as nearly all of its theaters reopened and moviegoers returned for new releases such as “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Black Widow”. The world’s largest movie-theater company also posted a smaller-than-expected loss, with...
MOVIES
Shore News Network

AMC beats revenue estimates as theaters reopen

(Reuters) -AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc on Monday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, as movie buffs returned to theaters for new releases such as “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Black Widow”. Rising COVID-19 vaccinations and easing curbs are enticing consumers back to the big screen...
MOVIES
Deadline

AMC Entertainment Sees Q3 Sales Surge, Losses Narrow Amid Theatrical Recovery; CEO Says Chain Welcomed 40M Moviegoers Globally

AMC Entertainment saw revenue jump to $763 million last quarter, beating Wall Street forecasts on a strong movie slate and accelerating theatrical recovery. Adjusted EPS losses of 44 cents a share shrank from a loss of $8.41 a year ago. Analysts had anticipated sales of $708 million with an EPS loss of 53 cents. As of quarter’s end on September 30, AMC operated 596 domestic theatres and 351 internationally. Substantially all of them were open for the entirety of the third quarter. Some 40 million moviegoers attended during the quarter. Aron said the world’s largest chain is also encouraged by the results from...
RETAIL
Deadline

Cinemark Courts Gamers, Wrestling Fans; Sees Sales Surge, Market Share Rise Amid Box Office Recovery

Cinemark, the nation’s third-largest movie chain, grew revenue and slashed losses last quarter, the first one since Covid with 100% of its theaters open. Talking with Wall Streeters on his last conference call as CEO, Mark Zoradi described a push into gaming (hiring a VP, setting up a dedicated division) as well as wrestling and live sports and events as it leans into the ongoing box office recovery. The chain held a recent sold out 25-city test with Critical Role and Dungeons and Dragons to “outstanding results” and is testing with League of Legends, Zoradi said. It’s looking at game competitions,...
NFL
Laredo Morning Times

AMC Theatres Will Start Selling Popcorn in Shopping Malls and Supermarkets

Beginning next year, you won’t have to visit your local movie theater to buy a perfectly buttered bucket of popcorn. AMC Theatres, the nation’s biggest movie theater chain, is expanding its business outside of the traditional theatrical exhibition industry and plans to sell its popcorn in shopping malls around the country. AMC is also preparing to partner with home delivery services in 2022 to allow customers to order from a nearby AMC location. Down the road, the company intends to have a presence at supermarkets and convenience stores with pre-packaged and microwavable AMC Theaters branded popcorn.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Hollywood Reporter

AMC Theatres Cooks Up Retail Popcorn Business

Pop goes AMC Theatres. The world’s largest movie theater chain said Thursday it is diversifying into the retail popcorn business. The initiative is intended to create a new revenue stream as cinemas across the U.S. and world recover from the COVID-19 crisis and contend with changing consumer habits in the age of streaming. Beginning in 2022, AMC will begin selling “AMC Theatres Perfectly Popcorn” at kiosks, counters and stories in retail malls across the country. AMC plans to launch five such sites in the first half of 2022. These initial locations won’t be in a mall with an AMC cinema. Roughly 15 locations...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
boxofficepro.com

AMC Theatres Renews Free Large Popcorn Offer for Retail Shareholders

AMC Theatres is renewing a perk for the company’s self-identified shareholders via AMC Investor Connect, the exhibitor announced today. Following up on a previous offer, existing and new shareholders who sign up for Investor Connect by the end of the year will be offered one free large popcorn with the purchase of a ticket in November, December and January. The offer, good for ticket purchases at any U.S. AMC Theatre, will be automatically added to the accounts of AMC Investor Connect members.
RETAIL
Benzinga

AMC Entertainment Projects Recovery In October Box Office Collections Since Pandemic

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) sees the domestic industry box office for October 2021 to beat any previous month high since February 2020. "Given AMC's position as the largest movie exhibitor in the United States, and reflecting this industry-wide increase in revenues across the country, AMC confirmed today that its October 2021 ticket admission revenues at AMC's movie theatre circuit in the U.S. also were the highest AMC has seen for any single month since February of 2020.'
MOVIES
