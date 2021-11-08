CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edward Norton, Keri Russell Board Apple Climate Change Series ‘Extrapolations’

By Rick Porter
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
Apple TV+’s star-studded climate change drama Extrapolations is adding to its cast.

Edward Norton , Indira Varma, Keri Russell , Cherry Jones and Michael Gandolfini have joined the eight-episode drama, which will tell “will tell intimate, unanticipated stories about how the upcoming changes to the planet will affect love, faith, work and family,” per the show’s logline.

The five actors join an ensemble that also features Meryl Streep, Kit Harington , Matthew Rhys, Sienna Miller, Gemma Chan, Tahar Rahim, Daveed Diggs, David Schwimmer, Adarsh Gourav, Marion Cotillard, Eiza Gonzalez, Tobey Maguire and Forest Whitaker.

Norton ( The French Dispatch ) will play a scientist in Extrapolations. Varma ( For Life, This Way Up ) plays an inventor. Russell ( The Americans ) will play a gun for hire. Jones ( The Handmaid’s Tale, 24 ) plays the president of the United States. Gandolfini ( The Many Saints of Newark ) plays a computer programmer who’s the son of Norton’s character.

Media Res (Apple’s Morning Show ) is producing the drama, which was created by Scott Z. Burns ( Contagion, The Report ). Burns and Media Res head Michael Ellenberg executive produce along with Greg Jacobs, Dorothy Fortenberry and Media Res’ Lindsey Springer.

Norton is repped by UTA; Varma by Dalzell and Beresford in the U.K. and Gersh and Principal Entertainment in the U.S.; Russell by WME, Burstein Company, Sloane Offer and Viewpoint; Jones by WME; and Gandolfini by WME, Sloane Offer and Relevant.

