Lottery player's second look reveals $813,336 jackpot

By Ben Hooper
 6 days ago
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who won a lottery jackpot of more than $800,000 said it took him a second look to realize he had matched the numbers.

Derrick Lawrence of Knightdale told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he and his wife stopped at the Oak Park Mart in Raleigh and bought some Quick Pick tickets for Thursday night's Cash 5 drawing.

Lawrence said he checked the winning numbers Friday morning, but hadn't actually taken a close look at his tickets.

"I didn't really look at the ticket until this afternoon," Lawrence said. "I saw the numbers this morning but I didn't pay it no mind. And then I looked at the ticket again and thought, 'Boy, those numbers look mighty familiar! Man, I gotta go downtown!'"

Lawrence discovered he had matched all five numbers, winning the $813,336 jackpot.

"What a win," Lawrence said. "My wife and I are just going to put the money towards retirement."

