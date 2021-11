The 31st edition of the FilmFestival Cottbus has come to an end. After an online edition in 2020, the festival dedicated to films from Eastern Europe was able to take place once again as a physical event this year, from 2-7 November. Programme director Bernd Buder said during the awards ceremony on Saturday 6 November that he was happy to finally see the dialogue between filmmakers and the public come to life in the cinemas – exactly where it belonged.

