Warmest October on record for Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- The average October temperature across Ohio was above 60 degrees for the first time. 2021 ranked as the number one warmest October for the state.

The average temperature was 7.8 degrees warmer than the 20th Century average for Ohio.

In 2021 the average temperature was 60.6 degrees for the state of Ohio in October. This is the first time the October average has been above 60 degrees. It was 0.7 degrees warmer than the previous record in 2007.

1. 2021 60.6° 2. 2007 59.9° 3. 1947 59.6° 4. 1900 59.4° 5. 1971 59.4° 6. 1963 58.6° 7. 1919 58.3° 8. 1984 57.8° 9. 2016 57.7° 10. 1949 57.4°

The average precipitation for the Buckeye State was 4.47 inches. This was 1.92 inches above the 20th Century average in Ohio. 1919 holds the record for the most October rainfall at 6.42 inches of rain.

It was the ninth wettest October for the United States with an average of 3.11 inches of rain. It was the fourth wettest October for California and the fifth wettest in Nevada. Both states are still dealing with exceptional drought conditions. Wildfire burn scars lead to many landslides with abundant rainfall.

The Southwest was cooler than normal during October. This includes California, Nevada, Utah, and Arizona. Average temperatures across the Northeast ranked among the top 3 warmest.

Ohio and Maryland recorded the warmest October on record for each state. The average temperature for the United States was 57 degrees. This was 2.9 degrees above normal.

Year to date 2021 currently ranks as the 9th warmest year for the country and the 3rd wettest year.

