The three pillars of health: mind, body, soul. We throw these three words around, but only two of them are actually mainstream. It’s ingrained in us that we need to keep up our physical health. We know that physical activity is important to staying agile, releasing endorphins, managing our weight, preventing bigger issues like diabetes and maintaining our overall health; especially as we age. It’s also ingrained in us that we need to take care of our soul. You can’t avoid advertisements for yoga, meditation or religious affiliations. Taking care of the body and soul is part of everyday conversations. But what about the mind? What exactly are we as individuals and companies doing to keep a healthy mind?

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO