Immigration

Migrants aided by Belarus try to push across Polish border

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago
WARSAW, Poland — Hundreds if not thousands of migrants sought to storm the border from Belarus into Poland on Monday, cutting razor wire defenses and using branches to try and climb over them. The siege escalated a crisis along the European Union's eastern border that has been simmering for...

