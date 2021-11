Wauseon, OH. — There will be a “Snow bird” pesticide and fertilizer applicator training on Thursday, November 18, 2021. This will be an earlier training date than normal to accommodate those who may have travel plans in the middle of winter. The training meets the requirements for fertilizer and private pesticide applicator recertification approved by Ohio Department of Agriculture. Additional training dates will be offered in January and February 2022.

