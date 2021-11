You are leaving work after a long day. You want to grab a drink with friends. You don't want a huge meal because you still have to go home and have dinner with the family. Or maybe you want to grab a snack and drink before you head out for date night. We have the perfect place for you to try. It's called Sa Vor and it is the only Tapas bar here in Amarillo.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO