The Nintendo Switch OLED released last month, but you would've had to be extremely lucky to find one on store shelves. It turns out that the preorder situation (limited quantities) hinted at what we should've expected at launch: stock woes, to say the least. We're lucky to see more than one restock per week, and they tend to sell out even faster than PS5 and Xbox Series X restocks. The updated model features a gorgeous new screen and other welcome improvement. If you're wondering if it's worth the upgrade, make sure to check out our Nintendo Switch OLED review.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO