Public Safety

Two Injured During Reported Carjacking In Peru

By Jeremy Aitken
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA violent and chaotic scene outside of a Peru gas station. Police were called Saturday evening just before 7:30 to the Clocktower Shell north of Interstate 80 about a carjacking. Officers say a 17-year-old...

starvedrock.media

Peru Carjacking Defendant Appears In Court; Teenage Victim On The Mend

The man allegedly behind a violent carjacking in Peru has appeared in front of a judge in downstate Montgomery County. Thirty-year-old Darion Coleman of Indiana is charged with attempted robbery and aggravated battery after an alleged incident in Litchfield, Illinois. He's locked up in the Montgomery County Jail needing $5,000 to bond out.
PERU, IL
Public Safety
