Two Injured During Reported Carjacking In Peru

A geologist missing since June may have attempted to restart his Jeep more than 40 times after crashing in a ravine, the Buckeye Police Department said on Wednesday. The authorities on Wednesday released new information from an independent investigation into the vanishing of Daniel Robinson, 24. The report noted that more than 40 ignition cycles were recorded after a rollover crash, which could have been the result of the driver attempting to restart the vehicle or use its electrical systems.

BUCKEYE, AZ ・ 10 DAYS AGO