Flowers Hospital will begin using a mobile infusion clinic to expand access to monoclonal antibody therapy for COVID-19 patients. The mobile unit is a collaboration between the Dothan hospital, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). With the mobile unit, Flowers Hospital can offer treatment beyond the space of its existing hospital-based infusion clinic, which has operated since December 2020 and has administered thousands of infusions for patients who might have otherwise ended up in the hospital.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 9 DAYS AGO