Bruce Campbell Plays a Retired Rock Star in Hallmark Holiday Film 'One December Night': Watch Exclusive Clip

The Harper House’s latest episode premieres on Paramount+ tomorrow, and here’s a little taste of what you can expect from the season finale of Brad Neely’s newest show. Neely, the creator of Wizard People, Dear Reader and the Adult Swim shows China, IL. and Brad Neely’s Harg Nallin’ Sclopio Peepio, set his latest show in the state of his birth, the deeply misunderstood and widely unloved Arkansas. It touches on real issues like class and race in a ridiculous way, while focusing on an awkward family of weirdos, voiced by a top-notch cast headlined by Rhea Seehorn, Jason Lee, and Tatiana Maslany. And although it still features a good bit of the absurdity you’d expect from a Neely show, it’s also probably his most accessible work yet; it’s less in the vein of a late-night Adult Swim 15-minute show, and more like something you could see on Fox’s Sunday night lineup, only with more swearing.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO