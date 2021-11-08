Marquette gets 2021-22 campaign underway against SIUE

Every week, we take a look at all the games played in the heartland and try to make sense of the zany world of Big Ten football by power rankings all the teams from fourteen down to No. 1. Things have ebbed and flowed quite drastically from the beginning of the season until now, but the further along we get in the season, the more the Big Ten universe has started to look like what we thought it would at the beginning of the season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO