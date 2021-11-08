CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette gets 2021-22 campaign underway against SIUE

Argus Press
 6 days ago

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (0-0) vs. Marquette (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: Marquette hosts Southern Illinois-Edwardsville in each team's 2021-22 season opener. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville went...

www.argus-press.com

clarksvillenow.com

3 local teams heading into high school football playoffs this weekend

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) — After 10 weeks of high school football, we are left with only three remaining teams in Clarksville. The Clarksville Wildcats, Kenwood Knights and Montgomery Central Indians will all be in action on Friday night hoping to keep their seasons alive. All three teams will be on the road this week.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiserv Forum#Golden Eagles
247Sports

College basketball rankings: CBS Sports updates Top 25 and 1 after Duke, UCLA notable wins

College basketball is off to a hot start in the early going this season after several teams took full advantage their opportunities in the spotlight, including Duke to tip-off Mike Krzyzewski's final campaign and UCLA, who held off Villanova in overtime this week in the first battle of top 5 squads. CBS Sports updated its Top 25 And 1 rankings to reflect who looked the best during the first week of action ahead of nationally-ranked Tennessee and Florida State each returning to the floor Sunday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten football power rankings after Week 11: Here we go again ...

Every week, we take a look at all the games played in the heartland and try to make sense of the zany world of Big Ten football by power rankings all the teams from fourteen down to No. 1. Things have ebbed and flowed quite drastically from the beginning of the season until now, but the further along we get in the season, the more the Big Ten universe has started to look like what we thought it would at the beginning of the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Desmond Howard puts 1 Playoff contender on upset watch Saturday

Desmond Howard sent a warning to 1 College Football Playoff contender ahead of Saturday. Despite the No. 8 ranking, Oklahoma is firmly in the Playoff race due to its undefeated record, and Howard put the Sooners on upset alert during Week 10 against the Baylor Bears. “So, last week when...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

CBS Sports analyst addresses Steve Sarkisian's future in Texas

Texas came into Saturday night’s game against Kansas dragging around a four-game losing streak and was projected to win – in a big way – and get back on track. The visiting Jayhawks had other plans, however, as the Longhorns gave up 57 points and suffered an inexplicable one-point loss on their home field.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

After beating Penn State, Michigan football moves up in AFCA Coaches Poll

The good news? Michigan football beat a team ranked in the AFCA Coaches Poll. The bad news? That team is no longer ranked, thanks to Michigan beating it. While Penn State wasn’t ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings, it was in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll last week, but by virtue of a Wolverines victory making the Nittany Lions 6-4, PSU is no longer ranked. Now, the maize and blue have just one win over a ranked team — No. 20 Wisconsin — a loss against No. 8 Michigan State, and a forthcoming game against No. 4 Ohio State.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Watch: Lions’ Terrible Field Goal Attempt Is Going Viral

The Detroit Lions had a chance to win their first game of the 2021 regular season on Sunday afternoon, lining up for a game-winning field goal in overtime. Lions kicker Ryan Santoso attempted a game-winning 48-yard field goal with the game tied, 16-16, in overtime on Sunday afternoon. The kick...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Week 12 USA TODAY Coaches Poll released

Well, this weekend was slightly less chaotic than most. There was plenty of drama in the Big 12 with No. 13 Baylor taking down No. 8 Oklahoma and Kansas stunning Texas in Austin. In the SEC An unranked Mississippi State team defeated a Top 20 Auburn squad and No. 15 Ole Miss topped No. 11 Texas A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS

