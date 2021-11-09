CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Here's how a $1.4 million grant UNG received will help Gainesville City Schools

The Times
The Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LsjHT_0cqSyN9S00
University of North Georgia students walk at the entrance of the Martha T. Nesbitt Academic Building at the Gainesville campus. - photo by Scott Rogers

A $1.4 million grant could help send first-generation Gainesville students to college over the next five years.

The University of North Georgia has partnered with Gainesville City Schools in launching a program, called Talent Search, aimed at increasing the number of disadvantaged students who enroll in college and earn a degree.

UNG, which received the grant from the U.S. Department of Education, will oversee the program, hire a director and place two advisors within the school district, with plans to enlist 500 students each year over the next five years, split between the district’s middle school and high school. The funds will also pay for tutoring, campus tours and academic advising, among other assistance.

“The goal is to get a greater number of first-generation students from disadvantaged backgrounds to finish high school and complete a post-secondary education," said Sandy Ott, executive director of UNG's Blue Ridge Campus and the grant's principal investigator.

In the Gainesville City School System, more than two-thirds of its 8,000 students qualify for free or reduced lunch — the metric used to determine a district’s poverty rate — and nearly one-third are classified as English-language learners, the highest proportion of any school system in the state. Additionally, approximately 60% of students are Hispanic.

The program not only guides students in pursuing a college degree, said Latrice Richardson, director of access and pre-college programs at UNG. “It also honors the experience of those students.”

“These kids come to us with their own cultural capital and things that are important to them,” Richardson said. “And so we want to show them how to show up in the world by bringing the very best of themselves, and so there's opportunity when we can show them that you do have a place in not only an academic setting, but in any setting.”

And the program isn’t only aimed at UNG and other local colleges.

“Yes, we do support and want students to come here to UNG for Talent Search,” Richardson said. “We also want them to know that if you have aspirations beyond your local four-year school, two-year school, we want to be the vessel to help you get to Georgia State or to LSU or out to California — wherever you want to go.”

UNG and Gainesville City Schools have a strong relationship, officials said. The school system partnered with UNG in September, for instance, to train its middle school and high school teachers in English-language learning, which officials have described as an valuable opportunity in a district with so many students who are non-native speakers.

“Our partnership with UNG continues to grow and the Talent Search program will pave the way for our students as they pursue a college degree,” said Gainesville Superintendent Jeremy Williams. “We look forward to helping our first-generation college students take that next step.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Federal appeals court affirms stay on Biden vaccine mandate for businesses

A federal appeals court has upheld its stay on President Biden ’s vaccine-or-test mandate for companies with at least 100 employees. In a 22-page ruling on Friday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the mandate was “fatally flawed,” and barred the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) from enforcing the mandate “pending adequate judicial review” of a motion for permanent injunction.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Judge ends Britney Spears conservatorship after 13 years

A Los Angeles court has ended Britney Spears’s conservatorship, bringing to a close the 13-year legal arrangement the pop star has ripped as “abusive” and securing victory for her fans' "Free Britney" movement. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled Friday that the conservatorship would come to an end...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hill

Steve Bannon indicted by federal grand jury

A federal grand jury has indicted Steve Bannon , the one-time White House adviser to former President Trump , after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon now faces two charges of contempt of Congress, one for failing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
State
California State
Gainesville, GA
Education
City
Gainesville, GA
CNN

Here's what the jury in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial will have to weigh

(CNN) — When jurors in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse begin deliberations, expected early this week, the young man's actions during a night of unrest on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year will not be in dispute. Rittenhouse, then 17, shot at four people with a semiautomatic rifle,...
KENOSHA, WI
The Hill

Number of Americans quitting jobs reached record high in September

The number and percentage of U.S. workers voluntarily leaving their jobs reached an all-time high in September, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department. Roughly 4.4 million U.S. workers quit their jobs in September and the "quits rate" rose to 3 percent, according to the latest edition of the Job Openings and Labor Turnover (JOLTS) survey, each a new record. The number of job openings stayed roughly even in August at 10.4 million.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ung#School Teachers#High School#Post Secondary Education#Gainesville City Schools#Hispanic
CNN

Pro Football Hall of Famer Sam Huff dies at 87

(CNN) — Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Washington and New York Giants linebacker Sam Huff died Saturday, Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder said in a statement. Huff was 87. "Anyone who knew Sam knew what an amazing person he was," Washington owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder said...
NFL
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
5K+
Followers
202
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy