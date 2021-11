When the Bruins cashed in on three of five power plays in their 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, it certainly felt like the man-advantage unit got over a sizable hump. With the small sample size, the night did get the B’s PP into the top 10 in the league with a 25% success rate going into Saturday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. They added another one on their first try on Saturday, but the B’s went 1-for-4 on the PP in the 5-2 loss to the Leafs when it could have made more of a difference for them.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO