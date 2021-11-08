Franklin BOMA to swear in five members Nov. 9

State Rep. Glen Casada, R-Franklin, announced Nov. 9 he will retire after 20 years in office. In a release, Casada said he will not seek re-election in the August elections. "This decision comes after much prayer and thought," Casada said in a release. "I am blessed and grateful to have served Williamson County and to have achieved many goals for my constituents, but it is time for a new chapter of public service."

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO