U.S. SEC names defense attorney Erica Williams as chair of public accounting watchdog

By Syndicated Content
740thefan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday named defense attorney Erica Williams as chair of the nation’s public accounting watchdog. The SEC said Williams’ appointment as head of the Public Company...

740thefan.com

Comments / 0

cfodive.com

SEC staff veteran to head up audit watchdog PCAOB

Erica Williams is the new chair of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), replacing acting head Duane DesParte, the Securities and Exchange Commission has announced. Williams has been a deputy chief of staff to three former SEC chairs and assistant chief litigation counsel for the SEC’s enforcement arm, giving...
