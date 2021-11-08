AHN Saint Vincent to host Pfizer vaccine for kids

AHN Saint Vincent is on the mission of adding additional practices to administer the Pfizer vaccine for kids.

Nine of those practices include Albion Family Medicine, Central Erie Primary Care, McClelland Family Practice, and the Medical Group of Corry.

This coming Saturday, November 13th, AHN will have both the Erie West & East Side Health + Wellness Pavilions open to giving shots solely to kids ages 5-11.

The pharmacist of AHN Saint Vincent hopes to see a nice turnout of pediatric patients going to the vaccine clinics.

“The more individuals we can get vaccinated in this age range five to eleven, that’s just going to continue to provide more and more vaccinated people in our community,” said Steven Henderson, Pharmacist at AHN Saint Vincent.

Henderson said that those clinics will run from 8 a.m. until noon.

Parents can schedule to get the Pfizer vaccine for their children by calling 814-CONNECT.

